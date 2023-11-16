Hurricane Ridge sets reopening day for winter time activities

Hurricane Ridge is opening for winter activities starting the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, the National Park Service (NPS) announced.

A fire at a lodge in Olympic National Park’s Hurricane Ridge closed the area indefinitely before reopening the park in June.

Now with winter activities on the horizon, NPS said that they were working to get the area ready for visitors.

“Park employees, contractors, and partners have worked tirelessly to get this done. Thanks to their monumental efforts, everyone will be able to experience a full winter season on the Ridge,” Olympic National Park Superintendent Sula Jacobs said.

At Hurricane Ridge, a restroom trailer and visitor contact station have been installed and connected to utilities, and by the reopening date, they are hoping to have the burned-out lodge fully demolished.

On May 7, the Day Lodge at Hurricane Ridge — a 71-year-old visitor center at Olympic National Park — erupted in flames. The fire was first reported by a law enforcement ranger on patrol. Both Clallam County Fire District 2 and Port Angeles Fire Department responded to the fire. By the time the crews arrived, the building had collapsed to the foundation. While the fire was quickly contained with the fire only spreading minimally, the building was lost.

The Day Lodge was a two-story, 12,201 square foot, historic structure built in 1952. It was closed to visitors as it was undergoing an extensive rehabilitation project funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

Hurricane Ridge Road will open at 9 a.m., weather permitting. The road will close to uphill traffic at 4 p.m. and all vehicles must exit the Heart O’ the Hills entrance station by 5 p.m. Hurricane Ridge Road closes temporarily when the parking lot is full.

Up-to-date information about weather and avalanche risk is available on the Northwest Avalanche Center’s website.

Hurricane Ridge is one of the most easily accessed mountain areas within Olympic National Park, frequently visited by both tourists and residents for its fantastic, scenic views — in clear weather. Hurricane Ridge is located 17 miles south of Port Angeles. There are eight hiking trails tied to Hurricane Ridge, ranging from less than a mile to nearly 10 miles, and one camping ground.