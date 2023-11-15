Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A woman is ordered to pay nearly $39K to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew

Nov 15, 2023, 10:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A woman from Hawaii has been ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution to American Airlines for interfering with a crew on a flight last year, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 29-year-old Cayla Farris was sentenced to more than three months of time served in connection with her actions plus three years of supervised probation.

A U.S. District judge said Farris will have to obtain approval before boarding an aircraft while she’s on probation.

According to authorities, Farris was on a Feb. 13, 2022, flight from Phoenix to Honolulu when she began using profanity and threatened the flight crew and other passengers.

The plane’s captain decided to turn the aircraft around and landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport because Farris’ behavior prevented the crew members from continuing their duties.

Farris pleaded guilty in September to a charge of interference with a flight crew member. The judge ordered her to pay $38,952 restitution to American Airlines for delay-related costs.

___

The story and headline have been edited to correct that the woman is from Hawaii and removes a reference to ethnicity.

National News

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill seeking to protect those who travel to Pennsylvania to get abortions by barring public officials from cooperating with authorities in other states that criminalize the practice advanced Wednesday through the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The legislation passed 117-86. It now goes to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where it faces […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages entrance to casino, but Resorts remains open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — A fire broke out under the wooden Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday right in front of the entrance to Resorts casino, melting part of its facade and burning the doors. But no one was injured and the facility was able to remain open, authorities said. Two restaurants near the fire […]

50 minutes ago

renton hate crime church...

Associated Press

24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC carriage driver shown in video flogging horse is charged with animal cruelty

NEW YORK (AP) — A carriage horse driver was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty on Wednesday, more than a year after his frail, ill horse collapsed on the streets of Manhattan, prosecutors announced. Ian McKeever, 54, was arraigned on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal or failure to provide proper sustenance for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Navy warship shoots down drone from Yemen over the Red Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading in the direction of the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea, a U.S. official said Wednesday. The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was heading toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in […]

3 hours ago

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows al-Shifa hospital and surroundings in Gaza City, Sa...

Associated Press

Israel searches for traces of Hamas in raid of key Gaza hospital packed with patients

Israeli troops on Wednesday stormed into Gaza’s largest hospital, searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility, where newborns and hundreds of other patients have suffered for days without electricity and other basic necessities as fighting raged outside.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

A woman is ordered to pay nearly $39K to American Airlines for interfering with a flight crew