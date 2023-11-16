Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston

Nov 16, 2023, 5:52 AM | Updated: 6:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour Thursday, slowing traffic to a trickle.

The group chanted “Cease-fire now!” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza that followed Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. They also held signs that said, “Let Gaza Live.” The bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts support an immediate cease-fire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s military action.

Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, which said it represented members of Jewish community in Boston.

The protest came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of their offensive.

National News

Associated Press

Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday. William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics committee in a scathing report Thursday said it has amassed “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York that has been sent to the Justice Department, concluding flatly that he “cannot be trusted” after a monthslong investigation into his conduct. Shortly after the panel’s report […]

2 hours ago

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Live updates | Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza receive notices to evacuate

Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices Thursday. The signal that fighting is about to expand in the south comes a day after Israeli forces began searching a north Gaza hospital where they claimed Hamas militants operate — a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia condemned […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

All communications services are down across Gaza due to lack of fuel, provider says

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Palestinian telecoms provider Paltel says all communication services across Gaza are down due to a lack of fuel, cutting off the besieged territory from the outside world. Paltel said Thursday that landline connections, the mobile network and internet connections in Gaza have all dropped. THIS IS A BREAKING […]

10 hours ago

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David Renter...

Associated Press

Texas inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of 5-year-old girl

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from an El Paso store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago is scheduled for execution Thursday evening. David Renteria, 53, was condemned for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors said that Alexandra was Christmas shopping with her […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston