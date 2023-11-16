Close
Police arrest 2 suspects after robbery near school in South Seattle

Nov 16, 2023

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF AND JAKE CHAPMAN


Two suspects are in custody after two people were robbed of their belongings Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The two robberies occurred near Franklin High School and the other by 39th Avenue South. One victim was a woman and the other was a student.

Guardian One and K9 units searched the area around MLK Jr. Way and South Dawson for an additional suspect, who is still outstanding.

There are no reported lockdowns during the search.

KIRO 7 spoke with several people in the area. One man said the sight of patrol cars flying around the area with flashing lights isn’t new.

“The neighborhood overall is a little sketchy,” Kevin said.

He said because of instances like this he keeps his head on a swivel at all times.

“That’s why I carry a knife and carry a taser with me just in case things happen like this,” Kevin said.

