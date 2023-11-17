Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy will meet in Iowa for a ‘family discussion’ on politics

Nov 16, 2023, 9:05 PM

FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov....

FILE - Republican presidential candidates from left, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, participate in a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NBC News on Nov. 8, 2023, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami. The Republicans battling to be the alternative to former President Donald Trump are coming together for what an influential Christian organization in Iowa is billing as a friendly conversation on politics and their world views. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Republicans battling to be the alternative to former President Donald Trump will come together for what an influential Christian organization in Iowa is billing as a friendly conversation on politics and their world views.

Three candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — will appear at the roundtable “family discussion” in Des Moines Friday. Trump is not expected to attend, though he was invited.

The field around Trump is winnowing with less than two months before the Iowa caucuses kick off the GOP nominating calendar. In a sign of the urgency the field faces, many of his rivals are going after each other more frequently with jabs that have often turned personal.

This week, DeSantis and Ramaswamy both criticized Haley after she said Tuesday that social media companies should ban people from posting anonymously online.

DeSantis posted on social media that the proposal was “dangerous and unconstitutional,” while Ramaswamy referenced the idea as “disgusting.” Ramaswamy and Haley have frequently feuded in recent candidate debates, culminating with Haley calling Ramaswamy “scum” after he attacked her daughter for using TikTok, the video-sharing app that many Republicans want to ban due to its links to China.

And the rivalry between DeSantis and Haley is also growing, with both sides competing hard for major donors and arguing over who has a better chance of beating Trump.

The Family Forum will put candidates at one table to give Iowans “a chance to see what’s in the candidates’ hearts, not just in their plans,” said Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of the influential Family Leader, in a statement. Vander Plaats will moderate the discussion.

The Family Leader reiterated that the event is not a debate after the Republican National Committee’s counsel’s office circulated a letter to campaigns dated Oct. 28 reminding candidates of their pledge not to participate in non-sanctioned debates and warning that attending the Family Leader’s forum would disqualify them from future RNC debates.

After DeSantis committed to attending anyway last Friday, Vander Plaats posted on social media and the RNC issued a second letter to campaigns stating that the two had come to an agreement on the format and the forum would proceed as planned.

Trump, the dominant front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, has skipped all three primary debates so far and instead hosted large rallies to appeal to his supporters, as he will on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

National News

President Joe Biden offers a host at the heads of delegation dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co...

Associated Press

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a fight with congressional Republicans over the federal budget into the new year, as wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel remains stalled. The measure passed the House and Senate by wide bipartisan margins […]

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador chat prior to having t...

Associated Press

Biden and Mexico’s leader will meet in California. Fentanyl, migrants and Cuba are on the agenda

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, two strong allies who don’t always get along personally, will talk migration, fentanyl trafficking and Cuba relations on Friday. The two leaders are in San Francisco for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference, where Biden has held a series of face-to-face […]

3 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23,...

Associated Press

What to know about grand jury evidence on actor Alec Baldwin and the 2021 fatal film set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are preparing to present evidence to a grand jury against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico. A grand jury did not take up the case Thursday and a decision on whether to revive criminal charges […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Backpage founder Michael Lacey convicted of 1 money laundering count

PHOENIX (AP) — Backpage.com founder Michael Lacey was convicted Thursday on a single count of money laundering and acquitted on another. But the Arizona jury deadlocked on 84 other counts against him in a case that alleged he participated in a scheme to sell sex ads through the lucrative classified site, leading the federal judge […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

2 environmentalists who were targeted by a hacking network say the public is the real victim

NEW YORK (AP) — Two environmentalists told a federal judge Thursday that the public was the real victim of a global computer hacking campaign that targeted those fighting big oil companies to get the truth out about global warming. A climate scientist and the director of a fund that creates initiatives to address climate change […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacks on police during Capitol riot

An Ohio man who repeatedly attacked police officers as he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to nearly five years in prison. Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas has acted as a “one-man misinformation machine” since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, using his social media platforms to […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy will meet in Iowa for a ‘family discussion’ on politics