Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ohio Catholic priest gets life sentence for sex-trafficking convictions

Nov 17, 2023, 2:23 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest received a life sentence Friday for his convictions on five counts related to sex-trafficking charges in the molestation of three boys who prosecutors say he met at an Ohio preschool and coerced to continue sexual activity as adults.

Rev. Michael Zacharias, 56, received concurrent life sentences for counts of sex trafficking a minor and sex trafficking of a minor by force, fraud, or coercion. He received concurrent 20-year sentences for two counts of sex trafficking of an adult by force, fraud, or coercion and one of similarly trafficking a minor.

Prosecutors have said Zacharias “paid the victims to engage in sex acts with him using the victims’ fear of serious harm to compel their compliance.” They also said the three victims were developing serious drug addictions and the priest “waited to propose commercial sex” until they were heavily involved in drug abuse.

Zacharias has maintained his innocence, saying none of the sexual contact occurred when the boys were minors and that any sexual contact after they became adults was consensual. He also has said two of the three received favorable treatment in the prosecution of drug cases in exchange for their cooperation in his case.

The Roman Catholic diocese of Toledo, which placed Zacharias on administrative leave after his August 2020 arrest, said the sentencing “marks another step towards justice for all of those harmed” by Zacharias’ actions. After his conviction in May, the diocese presented a case for defrocking Zacharias to the Holy See, which will make the final judgment on his status as a priest.

National News

Associated Press

Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson gets 90 years in prison. What happened?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The murder trial of a Texas woman charged in the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson has ended with a guilty verdict and a 90-year prison sentence. It took jurors only two hours to convict Kaitlin Armstrong on Thursday and just over three hours to decide […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital Friday ended with the suspect dead, police said. In a statement just before 5 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu said the incident had been contained. “While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Escaped murderer back in court over crimes authorities say he committed while on the run

A convicted murderer who escaped from a southeastern Pennsylvania prison earlier this year and eluded a massive two-week search before he was recaptured was arraigned Friday on theft, burglary and other charges in connection with alleged crimes committed while he was on the run. Danilo Cavalcante, 34, did not say much during the brief hearing […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter, 96-year-old former first lady, is in hospice care at home, Carter Center says

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is in hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, the Carter Center announced Friday. The center said the 96-year-old is at home with former President Jimmy Carter, now 99. The Carter family said through the statement that they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.” The family announced […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Police board votes to fire Chicago officer accused of dragging woman by the hair during 2020 unrest

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Board voted to fire an officer accused of dragging a Black woman out of a car by her hair during unrest at a mall in 2020. The board voted unanimously Thursday to fire Officer David Laskus, finding he used excessive force and lied to investigators about the incident, the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge rejects plea for Pennsylvania woman charged with killing 2 children found hanging in basement

READING, Pa. (AP) — A judge on Friday rejected a plea agreement for a Pennsylvania woman charged with killing her two young children, who were found hanging in the basement of their home nearly four years ago. Lisa Snyder, 40, sought to plead no contest but mentally ill to two counts of third-degree murder in […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Ohio Catholic priest gets life sentence for sex-trafficking convictions