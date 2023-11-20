KEXP is expanding its reach to the Bay Area

Radio station KEXP, known for its mix of contemporary music and its visible presence in Seattle Center, recently made an investment in the Bay Area in the medium where it started — terrestrial radio.

KEXP has acquired a struggling San Francisco-area signal, paying $3.75 million in a bankruptcy auction for 92.7 KREV, licensed to Alameda, a city on the other side of San Francisco Bay near Oakland. The station reaches a large population in a city competitive with Seattle for tech-savvy audiences and innovation, with a rich musical heritage.

“After working out a few technical and regulatory details, we are now operating with the assumption that the FCC will approve the transfer of the broadcast license and KEXP will be taking full ownership and operation of the Bay Area radio station within the next few months,” Ethan Raup, CEO of KEXP, said in a statement on the organization’s website. An email was sent to the station’s donors with the same message last week, according to multiple outlets.

Raup’s statement said the plan is to begin broadcasting on 92.7 in the next few months, and grow its Bay Area listener base while mostly simulcasting the Seattle programming it currently offers, featuring renowned acts such as John Richards, Cheryl Waters, Larry Mizell Jr. and Kevin Cole. Bay Area music fans can also expect a local music show soon, similar to the existing Seattle-centric “Audioasis.”

Broadcasting with 6,000 watts KREV’s signal covers California cities San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley, reaching as far north as San Rafael and as far south as Redwood City, trade publication Inside Radio notes.

Why now

The KEXP of today is a globally-known source for DJ-curated independent music and, as streaming audio and broadband grew, so has their base of loyal supporters who give annually to keep the music playing.

The station’s reach has grown far beyond the range of its 4,700-watt signal, which itself marked a significant upgrade from the 10 watts emanating from atop McMahon Hall at the University of Washington when the station first broadcast as KCMU on May 10, 1972.

That said, Raup said in his statement the station’s signal has hindered user reach.

“Over the years, we’ve seen constraints in listenership related to the weakness of our Seattle-area signal,” Raup’s statement reads. “There are, of course, ways to reach beyond these constraints—and we’ll certainly continue our focus on digital and streaming capabilities. But I’m a strong believer that terrestrial radio will be with us for a long time, and I think we’ve already seen how broadcast and digital listening can build off one another to create a stronger music community.”

Where the money is coming from

Raup explained that KEXP has existing investment funds that are being used for the purchase and initial operation of the Bay Area station. A long-time supporter and listener named Suzanne left KEXP a little over $10M in her will in 2017. That gift was placed in a board-directed investment fund to support KEXP’s future—offering both stability in the form of annual investment returns and flexibility to pursue big opportunities when they come up.

“KEXP’s board has approved withdrawing funds from this investment portfolio, which, along with additional funds raised from donors who specifically want to support this project, will be used to finance the purchase of the station and the first few years of operations,” Raup said.

Raup added that money given to the organization from the groups known as “Amplifiers” or annual fund donors is not being used on any of the start up costs for the San Francisco station. It won’t be unless those donors specifically request it.

Looking more at the radio business

Radio’s reach with North American audiences remains solid, with upwards of 90% of adults using traditional AM and FM radio each week. But the competition for audience attention has gotten more crowded, powered by mobile devices, social media and on-demand streaming and music services.

So, while media observers and music fans may have been surprised by the investment in old-school FM in 2023, the organization has the experience and resources to make a go of it. At the least, it’s a diversification of the Bay Area dial in the wake of their loss of University of San Francisco’s KUSF (also located at 90.3 FM) over 10 years ago, which functioned as a champion of the local punk, hip hop and indie rock scenes and being the first to champion artists with Bay Area roots like Metallica. And KEXP’s new presence in the backyard of Big Tech raises awareness with a lucrative base of donors.

For many college stations on low budgets and commercial signals challenged by corporate debt load and increased competition, the solution has been to sell to national nonprofit organizations, mostly religious in mission, such as Educational Media Foundation, a group specializing in Contemporary Christian music and faith-based messaging. For traditional public radio news, classical and jazz formats are usually locally or regionally established and haven’t found the need or funding to expand aggressively in comparison.

This isn’t KEXP’s first attempt to expand, briefly operating the former KBTC 91.7 in Tacoma, previously run by Bates Technical College, in 2004. A partnership with New York’s WNYE in 2008 with some curated New York programming and a simulcast of John Richard’s morning show lasted from March of 2008 to June of 2011. This era was successful in finding a famous fan, TV personality and comedian Jimmy Fallon. The host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” host regularly listened to Richard’s morning show and shouted out KEXP on several occasions when introducing new bands.

From Seattle Center to the Iceland Airwaves Festival to live sessions in Argentina, KEXP has championed Seattle’s culture, independent musicians, and progressive values to the globe. Now, for Bay Area listeners, it will be as accessible as turning on their radios.

Matt Butler is the producer of KIRO Nights.

Contributing: Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest