Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse
Nov 17, 2023, 8:02 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit alleging abuse one day after Cassie sued the powerful music producer.
Nov 17, 2023, 8:02 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit alleging abuse one day after Cassie sued the powerful music producer.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Iranian-backed militants in Iraq and Syria have long battled with U.S. and coalition forces, launching sporadic attacks against bases in the region where troops are deployed to fight Islamic State group insurgents. But since Oct. 17, as civilian deaths in Israel’s war against Hamas began to skyrocket, there has been a dramatic […]
2 hours ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will campaign Saturday in west-central Iowa as part of his fall push to sign up supporters and volunteers ahead of the state’s leadoff caucuses, now less than two months away. Trump is expected to headline an organizing rally in Fort Dodge, a GOP-leaning hub, the latest […]
2 hours ago
A woman who said Bill Cosby sexually assaulted her when she was a young comedy writer more than 50 years ago filed a lawsuit against the actor Thursday under a soon-to-expire New York law that gave victims of sexual abuse a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by time limits. Joan Tarshis […]
6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog; United Nations Relief and Works Agency Director of Communications Juliette Touma; San Francisco Mayor London Breed. ___ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former New […]
7 hours ago
Two transgender boys are suing the University of Missouri over its decision to stop providing gender-affirming care to minors over concerns that a new state law could create legal issues for its doctors. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, alleges that the university is discriminating against the teens based on their diagnoses of gender […]
8 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man accused of intimidating and harassing GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and his family earlier this year was sentenced to probation Friday, according to court records. Aaron L. Thompson, of Fort Wayne, was charged with felony intimidation with the threat to commit a forcible felony and misdemeanor harassment by means […]
8 hours ago
Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.
Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.
September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.
Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.
What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.