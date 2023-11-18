Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settle lawsuit alleging abuse

Nov 17, 2023, 8:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and singer Cassie settled a lawsuit alleging abuse one day after Cassie sued the powerful music producer.

