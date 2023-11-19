Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

2 people killed, 3 injured when shots were fired during a gathering at an Oklahoma house, police say

Nov 19, 2023, 12:09 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two people were killed and three were wounded when shots were fired early Sunday during an argument at a gathering at an Oklahoma home, police said.

Tulsa police said officers were called to the home at about 2 a.m. Police have not said how many people fired weapons or whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police said one of the victims died at the scene while four others were taken to hospitals with critical injuries. One of those taken to a hospital died after arriving.

Police said four small children were in a back room of the home at the time, but they were not hurt.

National News

Associated Press

Notable quotes from former first lady Rosalynn Carter

___ Rosalynn Carter, from her 1984 book, “ First Lady from Plains” On the campaign: “Later I was thankful for those early months when there were no large crowds, although I wanted them at the time, and when there were no press with me to record every slipup or misstatement. I was soon able to […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit toge...

Associated Press

A timeline of key moments from former first lady Rosalynn Carter’s 96 years

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — ___ Landmarks and notable events in the life of former U.S. first lady Rosalynn Carter: — Aug. 18, 1927: Eleanor Rosalynn Smith is born at her family home in Plains, Georgia. She is the daughter of Wilburn Edgar Smith, a mechanic, and Allie Murray Smith, a seamstress and postal worker. — […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter: Advocate for Jimmy Carter and many others, always leveraging her love of politics

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — The Washington chattering class, often unsure what to make of outsiders, dubbed Rosalynn Carter the “Steel Magnolia” when she arrived as first lady. A devout Baptist and mother of four, she was diminutive and outwardly shy, with a soft smile and softer Southern accent. That was the “magnolia.” She also was […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96. The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

The Bidens start Thanksgiving early by serving dinner and showing ‘Wonka’ to service members

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden visited naval installations in Virginia on Sunday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week, introducing an early screening of the upcoming movie “Wonka” and sharing a “friendsgiving” meal with service members and their relatives. Biden also paid tribute Sunday to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday, […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

A toddler accidentally fires his mother’s gun in Walmart, police say. She now faces charges

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Police say a woman is facing a child endangerment charge after her toddler found a gun in her purse and accidentally fired it in a southern Ohio Walmart store last week. The Waverly Police Department said the woman told officers who responded shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday that the 2-year-old boy […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

2 people killed, 3 injured when shots were fired during a gathering at an Oklahoma house, police say