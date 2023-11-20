Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags

Nov 19, 2023, 9:07 PM

Mobile tracking devices and stickers from the Metropolitan Police Department are seen on a table du...

Mobile tracking devices and stickers from the Metropolitan Police Department are seen on a table during an event where police officers distributed Apple AirTags and similar tracking devices to drivers in an attempt to curb a rise in crime in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation’s capital.

“It’s just getting crazy out there,” said Pena, whose father, Raul Pena, drives for the rideshare app Lyft. “Especially now because Christmas is coming and nobody has any money.”

That’s why the pair recently sat in a line of cars winding around the block near Nationals Park, the city’s pro baseball stadium, waiting their turn for a police officer to install the tracker — literally just an Apple AirTag — and show them how to use it.

The initiative is part of a multipronged anti-crime offensive launched by the Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s government. Violent crimes, particularly homicide and car theft, have risen sharply, and the deputy mayor for public safety, Lyndsey Appiah, flatly stated before the House Judiciary Committee last month that the city is in the midst of a crime crisis.

The elder Pena, 58, said he generally enjoyed driving and meeting new people but had become much more cautious in recent months and stopped driving late at night.

“I do get nervous sometimes,” he said. “It’s worse now because it gets dark so early in the winter. Right now I feel very unsafe.”

One week later, Faenita Dilworth told a similar story. The mother of three and grandmother of two was sitting in one of about a dozen vehicles waiting in the parking lot of the old RFK Stadium, the former home of Washington’s NFL team, for a city-sponsored handout of dashboard cameras.

“They told me to get a camera and make sure somebody installs it for me,” she laughed. “If a person knows they’re being recorded, they’re less likely to do anything silly.”

The cameras were free for any District of Columbia resident who drives for a rideshare company like Uber, Lyft or Alto — or for a food delivery service like DoorDash. The AirTag trackers were available to any resident who lives in one of several designated auto theft hot zones.

As of Nov. 14, a Texas congressman and a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates.

“It is not lost on us that we need to do more to increase public safety,” said Salah Czapary, head of the city’s Department of Nightlife and Culture. His department, which covers issues relating to restaurants and food delivery, partnered with the Department of For-Hire Vehicles for the dashboard camera distributions. The initiative is funded by a $500,000 donation from DoorDash — enough to pay for about 2,500 camera kits.

“We do feel it will help deter crime. That camera footage can help police to close a case and help prosecutors to successfully prosecute that case,” Czapary.

Some like Jessica Gray, a high school administrator who was waiting in line for an AirTag, said they were happy for the initiative, although she questioned exactly how the whole process would work.

“When you think about the response time, by the time the police respond and start tracking down the car, will there be anything left of it by the time they find it?” she said.

Police Sgt. Anthony Walsh didn’t promise that police would immediately be able to recover a stolen car intact. But he said the tracker information would help police trace the route of the car thieves and possibly pull security camera footage from along that route to aid in an eventual arrest and court case.

“This is all about helping our investigators build a case that holds up in court and hopefully takes car thieves off the streets. That’s the idea,” he said.

Walsh also found himself fielding multiple questions about whether the AirTag would allow the government to track drivers’ movements. He pointed out that the residents themselves would be doing the tracking on their phones and would turn over that information to the police if they wanted to aid the investigation.

National News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

Associated Press

More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery. The U.S. government is offering to send another round of four at-home virus tests ahead of the typical surge in cases during the winter holiday season. Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Israeli forces battle militants around another Gaza hospital as babies evacuated to Egypt

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces pressed their offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza on Monday, battling militants around a hospital where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, raising Palestinian fears of another painful standoff and evacuation of a medical facility. A shell struck the second floor of […]

6 hours ago

A customer eats tinned fish at the DECANTsf bar, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Canned seafood moves beyond tuna sandwiches in a pandemic trend that stuck

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sardines swirling in preserved lemons. Mackerel basking in curry sauce. Chargrilled squid bathing in ink. All are culinary delicacies long popular in Europe that are now making their mark on U.S. menus. The country’s canned seafood industry is moving well beyond tuna sandwiches, a pandemic-era trend that began with Americans in […]

8 hours ago

This still image from a deputy’s body camera video provided by the Camden County Sheriff's Office...

Associated Press

Georgia deputy who shot absolved man had prior firing for excessive force. Critics blame the sheriff

When Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge fatally shot Leonard Cure during a roadside struggle after pulling him over for speeding, it wasn’t the first time a traffic stop involving the Camden County sheriff’s deputy had spiraled into violence. Last year, Aldridge dragged a driver from a car that crashed after fleeing the deputy on Interstate 95. […]

8 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester speaks with veterans attending a Veterans Day event at Bigfork High School, on...

Associated Press

A Montana farmer with a flattop and ample lobbyist cash stands between GOP and Senate control

BIGFORK, Mont. (AP) — After 17 years in the U.S. Senate, Democrat Jon Tester is a well-known commodity in Montana — a plain-spoken grain farmer with a flattop and a carefully cultivated reputation as a moderate. The 67-year-old lawmaker smiled and laughed his way through the crowd at a Veterans Day event in Bigfork, a […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state tr...

Associated Press

Appeals court to hear arguments on whether to reinstate gag order against Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is hearing arguments Monday on whether to reinstate a gag order against Donald Trump in the federal case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith’s team will urge a three-judge panel of the Washington-based appeals court […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags