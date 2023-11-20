Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

Nov 20, 2023, 8:39 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving.

And here’s a rundown of some of the country’s biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

Grocery stores that are open on Thanksgiving

    1. ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    2. Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    3. Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    4. Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    5. Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

    6. Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    7. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    8. Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

    9. Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours.

Grocery stores that are closed on Thanksgiving:

    10. Aldi: Closed

    11. Fresco y Más: Closed

    12. Harveys Supermarket: Closed

    13. Whole Foods: Most stores will be closed

    14. Trader Joe’s: Closed

    15. Winn-Dixie: Closed

Lifestyle

A customer eats tinned fish at the DECANTsf bar, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo...

Associated Press

Canned seafood moves beyond tuna sandwiches in a pandemic trend that stuck

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sardines swirling in preserved lemons. Mackerel basking in curry sauce. Chargrilled squid bathing in ink. All are culinary delicacies long popular in Europe that are now making their mark on U.S. menus. The country’s canned seafood industry is moving well beyond tuna sandwiches, a pandemic-era trend that began with Americans in […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Cookies cool on a table on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, in Enid, Okla. Holiday meals may be chan...

Associated Press

No more Thanksgiving ‘food orgy’? New obesity medications change how users think of holiday meals

For most of her life, Claudia Stearns dreaded Thanksgiving. As a person who struggled with obesity since childhood, Stearns hated the annual turmoil of obsessing about what she ate — and the guilt of overindulging on a holiday built around food. Now, after losing nearly 100 pounds using medications including Wegovy, a powerful new anti-obesity […]

3 days ago

A butterfly lands on Edson Polinario as he harvests Acai berries from a forest in the municipality ...

Associated Press

Poverty is killing the Amazon rainforest. Treating soil and farmers better can help save what’s left

TEKOHAW, Brazil (AP) — At dawn in this small Amazonian village in Brazil’s Para state, flocks of noisy green parrots soar overhead as children run and play between wooden homes, kicking up sandy soil — in places white and bare as a beach. The ground reveals one of the paradoxes of the rainforest. Renowned for […]

4 days ago

Nurmaa, the wife of herder Agvaantogtokh, rounds up their sheep, in the Munkh-Khaan region of the S...

Associated Press

Pastoralists have raised livestock in harsh climates for millennia. What can they teach us today?

SUKHBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — The half-crescent moon glowed in the predawn Mongolia sky as Agvaantogtokh and his family began preparing for yet another big move with their animals. On horseback, he rode to a well with nearly a thousand sheep and goats. Occasionally, he and his wife, Nurmaa, stopped to help struggling young ones, weak […]

4 days ago

FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in Pottsville, P...

Associated Press

Many parents don’t know when kids are behind in school. Are report cards telling enough?

Nearly nine out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level despite standardized tests showing far fewer students are on track, according to a poll released Wednesday by Gallup and the nonprofit Learning Heroes. Report cards, which many parents rely on for a sense of their children’s progress, might be missing the […]

5 days ago

FILE - Minnie and Mickey Mouse perform for guests during a musical show in the Magic Kingdom at Wal...

Associated Press

Disney says it has $40 billion economic impact in Florida as it battles DeSantis in court

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney on Tuesday released a study showing its economic impact in Florida at $40.3 billion as it battles Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees over their takeover of the district that governs the entertainment company’s massive resort in central Florida. Disney accounted for 263,000 jobs in Florida, more than three […]

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?