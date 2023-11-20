Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Attentive Energy investing $10.6M in supply chain, startups to help New Jersey offshore wind

Nov 20, 2023, 11:23 AM

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, Nov. 20, offshore ...

Land-based wind turbines spin in Atlantic City. N.J. on Nov. 3, 2023. On Monday, Nov. 20, offshore wind company Attentive Energy said it will invest $10.6 million in supply chain and ocean technology innovation projects in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) — A company proposing an offshore wind farm in New Jersey is investing $10.6 million in projects to help grow the industry’s supply chain and support ocean-based technology startup businesses in the state.

Attentive Energy is one of four projects proposed in New Jersey’s most recent round of solicitations for offshore wind projects. It is a collaboration between Houston-based Total Energies, and Corio Generation, with offices in Boston and London.

During an event at Brookdale Community College, Damian Bednarz, the company’s president, said Attentive Energy will invest $6.6 million in SeaAhead. That is a company that supports ocean-related technology firms; it will establish a business incubator program in New Jersey.

Attentive Energy will invest another $4 million in technical support for small businesses at 11 regional small business development centers across the state.

A key goal of the company is to localize and diversify the supply chain for the offshore wind industry.

Continuing problems with the offshore wind supply chain was a major factor in Danish offshore wind developer Orsted’s decision to scrap its two offshore wind projects in New Jersey last month.

“In New York and New Jersey, you’ll always find someone who says, ‘This is great: I have a service for this, I have a business for this,’” Bednarz said.

Boston-based SeaAhead’s Blue Angels group has funded 29 startup businesses in the last three years, said Alissa Peterson, its co-founder and CEO.

“We need to create an environment where the best and the brightest choose to solve the hardest problems that we face as a globe,” she said. “And if we’re going to get them to do that, they need to know that the resources are going to be there for them to be successful.”

Attentive Energy is proposing a wind farm 42 miles (65 kilometers) off Seaside Heights that would provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes. It would be among the farthest from shore of the wind farm projects proposed to date on the U.S. East Coast. The distance from the coast would eliminate one of the main objections voiced by opponents of offshore wind, that they don’t want to see the wind turbines from the beach.

Without Orsted, New Jersey has only one approved offshore wind project: Atlantic Shores.

That Atlantic City-based venture is a joint partnership between Shell New Energies US LLC and EDF-RE Offshore Development, LLC.

In a related development, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday established a go-slow zone for ships off Atlantic City to protect the critically endangered North American right whale. The agency says there are less than 350 of the animals remaining.

Last Friday, an undersea research glider operated by Rutgers University and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution detected the presence of right whales off Atlantic City.

Monday’s action by the federal agency asks ships to avoid the area, or travel through it at 10 knots (11 mph or 17 kph) or less of vessel speed. The restriction will run through Dec. 2, and joins similar restrictions in four other areas in the Northeast.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X, formerly known as Twitter, at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

National News

Associated Press

What you need to know about Emmett Shear, OpenAI’s new interim CEO

OpenAI is bringing in the former head of Twitch as interim CEO just days after the company pushed out its well-known leader Sam Altman, sparking upheaval in the AI world. Emmett Shear announced his new role Monday morning in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, while also acknowledging “the process and communications” around […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving this year?

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday. Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week. A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Carlton Pearson, founder of Oklahoma megachurch who supported gay rights, dies at age 70

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The founder of a former megachurch in Oklahoma who fell from favor and was branded a heretic after he embraced the idea that there is no hell and supported gay rights has died, his agent said Monday. Bishop Carlton Pearson died Sunday night in hospice care in Tulsa due to cancer, […]

5 hours ago

Rosalynn Carter...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dies at 96

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.

5 hours ago

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April...

Associated Press

More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can order more free COVID-19 tests online for home delivery. The U.S. government is offering to send another round of four at-home virus tests ahead of the typical surge in cases during the winter holiday season. Anyone who did not order a batch of four COVID-19 tests in September can secure […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Los Angeles freeway is fully reopened after arson fire, just in time for Monday morning’s rush hour

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles drivers returned to a much more normal commute Monday when an elevated stretch of a major freeway reopened well ahead of original estimates following a raging arson fire that shut down the roadway for more than a week. The section of Interstate 10 south of downtown reopened Sunday night, […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Attentive Energy investing $10.6M in supply chain, startups to help New Jersey offshore wind