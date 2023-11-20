Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mississippi man killed by police SUV receives funeral months after first burial in paupers’ cemetery

Nov 20, 2023, 3:54 PM

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, looks on as Bettersten Wade, mother of Dexter Wade, cries a...

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, looks on as Bettersten Wade, mother of Dexter Wade, cries as she leaves a rose on her son's coffin in Jackson, Miss. Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Wade, a 37-year-old man who died after being hit by a Jackson police SUV driven by an off-duty officer, was initially buried in a paupers cemetery without any notification to his family. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dexter Wade received a dignified funeral and burial Monday in Mississippi’s capital city, months after he was hit and killed by a police SUV and officials first buried his body in a pauper’s grave without notifying his family that he was dead.

Under a gray sky, his mother, Bettersten Wade, tossed a handful of dirt onto the vault that held his shiny red casket after it was slowly lowered into the ground in a south Jackson cemetery where, so far, only a few other bodies are buried.

Surrounded by family and friends, she said to her son: “I’ll see your face again.”

Dexter Wade, a 37-year-old Black man, died March 5 after an off-duty Jackson Police Department officer struck him with a department SUV while Wade was walking across Interstate 55. Police have not released identifying information, including the officer’s race.

Wade’s mother said she last saw her son that day, and she filed a missing person’s report a few days later. It was late August before she learned he had been killed and buried in a paupers’ cemetery near the Hinds County Penal Farm in the Jackson suburb of Raymond.

Wade’s body was exhumed Nov. 13, and independent autopsy was conducted. A wallet found in the pocket of the jeans in which Wade originally was buried contained his state identification card with his home address, credit card and a health insurance card, said civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Wade’s family.

Wade’s new gravesite is about 8.5 miles (13.7 kilometers) from the first one.

Crump said Monday that he has been speaking to Justice Department officials as he urges them to investigate why Jackson police and other local officials failed to notify Wade’s family of his death.

“Justice and respect go hand-in-hand,” Crump said.

Crump said Campaign Zero, a group that works to end police violence, helped Bettersten Wade with Monday’s service because she wanted her only son to have “a respectable funeral as the first step to get justice.”

More than 200 people, including U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, attended the funeral at New Horizon International Church in Jackson. The service took place the day before what would have been Wade’s 38th birthday.

Crump and the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, each placed an arm around Bettersten Wade as she stood before her son’s flower-covered casket under a large cross in the sanctuary.

Sharpton, who is based in New York, said he traveled to Jackson to deliver the eulogy because he wanted to give words of comfort to Wade’s family and “words of discomfort to the state of Mississippi,” including to the city of Jackson and its police department.

“What happened to Dexter was a disgrace, a national outrage, and should be treated as such,” Sharpton said.

Jackson is majority-Black, has a Black mayor and majority-Black city council and has had Black police chiefs for years, including the chief when Wade was killed. In the 1960s, when the city was majority-white and had all-white officials and a white police chief, civil rights leaders pushed for hiring of Black police officers.

Sharpton said Monday that he had been told that the officer who struck and killed Wade was Black.

“I don’t care if he’s Black or white — what he did was wrong,” Sharpton said.

An investigator from the Hinds County coroner’s office responded to the accident scene but did not find any identification while examining Wade’s body, NBC News reported. The coroner did find a bottle of prescription medication in his pocket with his name on it.

The Hinds County coroner’s office said it called a number listed for Bettersten Wade but did not hear back. She said she never received the call. The coroner’s office also told Jackson police multiple times to contact her, Crump said. City officials have said the communication breakdown was an accident.

National News

Associated Press

All 9 aboard US Navy plane that overshot runway escape injury, Hawaii official says

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department was called to respond to a downed military aircraft in Kaneohe Bay Monday, but when they got to the scene, military officials told the emergency workers that all nine people on board made it safely to shore and there were no injuries, spokesperson Shayne Enright said. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Deep sea explorer Don Walsh, part of 2-man crew to first reach deepest point of ocean, dies at 92

Retired Navy Capt. Don Walsh, an explorer who in 1960 was part of a two-man crew that made the first voyage to the deepest part of the ocean — to the “snuff-colored ooze” at the bottom of the Pacific’s Mariana Trench — has died. He was 92. Walsh died Nov. 12 at his home in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., takes his seat for a markup bu...

Associated Press

Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has issued bipartisan subpoenas to the CEOs of Discord, Snap and X, demanding that the heads of the three companies testify at a December hearing on protecting children online. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the panel, announced […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

California Highway Patrol officer fatally shoots man walking on freeway, prompting investigation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — State authorities were investigating Monday after a California Highway Patrol officer shot and killed a man over the weekend in the middle of a Los Angeles area freeway during a struggle recorded on video. Sunday afternoon’s deadly encounter occurred after the highway patrol responded to multiple calls of a male pedestrian […]

4 hours ago

overturned Washington drug cases...

Associated Press

Utah man charged for threatening WA Palestinian rights group

A Utah man has been charged with threatening a Palestinian rights organization in Washington in a case that was unsealed Monday as tensions rise in the U.S. from the devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Kansas oil refinery agrees to $23 million in penalties for violating federal air pollution law

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas refinery has agreed to pay more than $23 million for violating the federal Clean Air Act and breaching a 2012 settlement for earlier pollution problems, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The federal agencies said the violations by Coffeyville Resources Refining and Marketing and its […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Mississippi man killed by police SUV receives funeral months after first burial in paupers’ cemetery