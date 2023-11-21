Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run

Nov 20, 2023, 10:51 PM | Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 5:56 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado hunted Tuesday for a man they believe shot and killed three people and critically wounded a fourth in a property dispute.

The 45-year-old suspect was believed to be driving a white Ram 1500 pickup truck with a camper shell, according to a Facebook post from the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents of the wooded, rural area were told to shelter in place for five hours on Monday as authorities hunted for the man, but the order was lifted Monday night while he remained at large. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post early Tuesday that it is searching for Clark and residents should shelter in place in the southeastern part of the county, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of where the shooting occurred. The affected area is south of U.S. Route 50 from the Freemont County line to Poncha Springs.

At around 1 p.m. Monday, a report of shots being fired sent deputies to Rocky Ridge Road, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the county seat of Westcliffe and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area and began with “a suspected property dispute,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition but was expected to survive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victims’ names and other details weren’t immediately released.

It was one of several mass shootings that occurred in the past few days around the country.

Four people were wounded Monday night when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, before apparently killing himself, police said.

On Sunday, a Tennessee man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run after a series of shootings that killed four of his female relatives.

Officers found the body of Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a search following shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and a teenage girl critically wounded, the Memphis Police Department said.

National News

Associated Press

Israeli troops battle militants across north Gaza, which has been cut off from services for weeks

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in a dense, urban refugee camp on Tuesday as they expanded operations across northern Gaza, where residents have been without electricity, water or access to humanitarian aid for weeks. The front line of the war, now in its seventh week, has shifted to the […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Culinary Workers Union rally along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 10, 20...

Associated Press

Las Vegas union hotel workers ratify Caesars contract

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Monday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Caesars Entertainment, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip. The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Erin Mendenhall talks to reporters during an election night party in Salt Lake City on Aug. ...

Associated Press

Affordable housing and homelessness are top issues in Salt Lake City’s ranked-choice mayoral race

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Erin Mendenhall is seeking reelection as mayor of Utah’s capital Tuesday in a ranked-choice contest that includes a challenge by former Mayor Rocky Anderson. The third left-leaning choice for mayor is Michael Valentine, an activist and business owner. Though the position is officially nonpartisan, the city is largely Democratic in […]

9 hours ago

FILE - The limousine carrying mortally wounded President John F. Kennedy races toward the hospital ...

Associated Press

60 years after JFK’s death, today’s Kennedys choose other paths to public service

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Kennedy, son of Sen. Ted Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, remembers being a young state legislator in Rhode Island some 30 years ago and hearing encouraging words from the opposition leader at the time. “I just want you to know that no matter what you do, nothing’s […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Former first lady Rosalynn Carter discusses the Institute of Medicine report, "Crossing the ...

Associated Press

Rosalynn Carter’s advocacy for mental health was rooted in compassion and perseverance

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The sun was shining in June 1979 as Rosalynn Carter made her way through an enthusiastic crowd in Laconia, New Hampshire. “She shook my hand!” yelled one delighted participant. The first lady was in the state for her husband’s re-election campaign, but this was no political rally. Instead, she was at […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing for Harrison Floyd at the Fulton County Courthous...

Associated Press

A Georgia judge will consider revoking a Trump co-defendant’s bond in an election subversion case

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Tuesday on a request to revoke the bond of one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last week filed a motion asking county Superior Court […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run