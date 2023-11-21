Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Democratic division blocks effort to end Michigan’s 24-hour wait for an abortion

Nov 21, 2023, 12:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats, who early this year had built on the state’s recent reputation for safeguarding abortion rights, have stalled on the once-assured effort due to dissent within the state legislative caucus in recent months.

Two key pieces of legislation that would have repealed a 24-hour wait period required for patients receiving an abortion and also allowed state Medicaid dollars to pay for abortions were left out of a package signed Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The scaled back package of bills known as the Reproductive Health Act will repeal regulations aimed at abortion providers, known as TRAP laws, that critics had said were designed to close abortion providers. It will also ensure that students at Michigan public universities can access information about all their reproductive health options and repeals a law that forced patients to buy a separate insurance rider for abortion.

But the absence of more substantial policy changes appeared to detract from the significance of the bill signing outside Detroit on Tuesday.

Democratic state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, a sponsor of the package, said that Democrats’ slim majority means “one person’s personal politics can still greatly impact what we are able to do.” She added that all the opponents did was ”delay the inevitable.”

“Let’s celebrate today, and tomorrow get back to work,” Pohutsky said.

Last November, Michigan voters overwhelmingly approved a citizen-led ballot proposal — known as Prop 3 — that enshrined abortion rights in their state’s constitution.

Democrats, who control both chambers of the Legislature and the governor’s office, followed the passage of Prop 3 by passing key pieces of legislation. They repealed the 1931 law that had threatened abortion rights in the state after the overturning of Roe v. Wade and added worker protections to ensure companies would be prohibited from firing or otherwise retaliating against workers for receiving an abortion.

But Democratic unity on the issue began to splinter in September when state Rep. Karen Whitsett voted against the Reproductive Health Act during a committee hearing, signaling trouble ahead for its passage. With all Republicans voting against the package, Democrats needed Whitsett’s support — the party held a 56-54 advantage in the House until earlier this month.

The state House is now deadlocked after two Democratic state representatives won mayoral races, vacating their seats until special elections can be held.

Whitsett, a Detroit Democrat, opposed the repeal of a state law that requires patients to wait 24 hours before receiving an abortion. A bill allowing patients to use state Medicaid to pay for abortion was also opposed by Whitsett.

Democrats eventually passed a pared down version of the package. A group of some of the state’s top abortion right advocates slammed Whitsett in a statement after the package’s passage.

“Thanks to one Michigan House member’s foolhardy opposition to this critical legislation — this chamber just passed a watered-down version of the Reproductive Health Act that lacks key policy reforms that are both desperately needed and widely supported by voters across the state,” the group said in a Nov. 2 statement.

Whitsett declined an interview with The Associated Press but said in a written statement that the original package “had the potential to advance an unregulated abortion environment.” She added that she supports a waiting period for abortion “to ensure that women are not being forced to abort their children.”

Planned Parenthood of Michigan estimates that an average of 150 patients each month are forced to cancel their appointments due to Michigan’s state-mandated 24-hour delay law. The organization has called restrictions on Medicaid coverage for abortion “de facto abortion bans” for people with low incomes.

Whitmer told reporters Tuesday that she hoped lawmakers would be able to pass the two policies so that she could sign them.

National News

Associated Press

President Joe Biden orders US flags lowered in memory of former first lady Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered that U.S. flags on federal government buildings and property will be lowered to half staff for five days in recognition of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96. Biden’s order calls for flags to fly half-staff from Saturday through sunset […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal judge grants injunction banning ‘Kansas Two-Step’ Highway Patrol tactic

The Kansas Highway Patrol must stop using a tactic known as the “Kansas Two-Step” to detain out-of-state drivers long enough to find a reason to search their vehicles for illegal drugs, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kathryn H. Vratil on Monday granted a permanent injunction. The injunction was not unexpected. It follows […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Maryland’s handgun licensing law has been struck down by a federal appeals court

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down Maryland’s handgun licensing law, finding that its requirements, which include submitting fingerprints for a background check and taking a four-hour firearms safety course, are unconstitutionally restrictive. In a 2-1 ruling, judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond said they considered […]

56 minutes ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, M...

Associated Press

The White House says it’s concerned Iran may provide ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House voiced concern Tuesday that Iran may provide Russia with ballistic missiles for use in its war against Ukraine, a development that likely would be disastrous for the Ukrainian people, a U.S. national security official said. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted that Iran already has been providing Russia […]

1 hour ago

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve i...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Officials saw inflation slowing but will monitor data to ensure progress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials concluded earlier this month that inflation was steadily falling and agreed to closely monitor incoming data to ensure that the pace of price increases would continue slowing toward their 2% target, according to the minutes of the meeting released Tuesday. As a result, the policymakers decided to leave their […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Frank Rocco Giustino, who skippe...

Associated Press

Capitol rioter who berated a judge and insulted a prosecutor is sentenced to 3 months in jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — A New York massage therapist who joined the mob of Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to three months in jail, capping a case in which he skipped court hearings, profanely insulted a prosecutor and berated the judge who punished him. Frank Rocco Giustino pleaded guilty in February […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Democratic division blocks effort to end Michigan’s 24-hour wait for an abortion