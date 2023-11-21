Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Utah special election for Congress sees Republican former House staffer face Democratic legislator

Nov 20, 2023, 9:10 PM

Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy speaks to reporters before an elec...

Utah 2nd Congressional District Republican nominee Celeste Maloy speaks to reporters before an election night party at the Utah Trucking Association, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in West Valley City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Voters in Utah are choosing between a Republican former congressional staffer and a Democratic state senator in a special election Tuesday to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, who recently resigned.

Republican Celeste Maloy, who is Stewart’s former chief counsel, and state Sen. Kathleen Riebe, who as minority whip is the No. 2 Democrat in the state Senate, are competing to become the first woman in Utah’s congressional delegation since 2019 and only the fifth in history.

Maloy, a southern Nevada native and resident of southwestern Utah, is the heavy favorite in the Republican-leaning 2nd congressional district, which stretches from southern and western Utah to Salt Lake City. The winner will join the state’s three other Republican U.S. House members. The state’s two U.S. senators are also Republican.

Maloy campaigned on improving security on the U.S.-Mexico border, reining in what she calls “out of control” federal spending, protecting religious freedom and putting Utah more in control of natural resources on its federal lands.

She highlighted her experience working for Stewart in an Oct. 26 debate with Riebe.

“I’ve been working for this district. I’ve been solving issues that people in this district have called their congressman about and asked for help,” Maloy said in the debate. “Congress is struggling right now. Things aren’t going smoothly and we really need somebody to get into this state who knows how Congress works.”

A Long Island native who lives in the Salt Lake City suburb of Cottonwood Heights, Riebe campaigned on her background as a teacher. She promised on her website to continue to teach five days a week while campaigning on more affordable housing, support for labor unions and public education based on “student needs and community values.”

“I am very in touch with my families across the state. I have been working to understand how our policies impact their home lives,” Riebe said in the debate with Maloy.

Maloy dominated in fundraising, bringing in almost $600,000 and spending more than three-quarters of that over the seven months leading up to the election. Riebe brought in half that amount and spent about 90%, according to candidate reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The most recent woman to represent Utah in the U.S. House was Mia Love, who served from 2015-2019 and was the state’s first Black congresswoman.

A six-term congressman and U.S. Air Force veteran, Stewart set off a Republican scramble to fill his seat after his announcement in May that he was resigning to care for his ill wife.

Maloy rode a wave of rural support to win a three-way Republican special primary on Sept. 5, beating former state Rep. Becky Edwards and businessperson Bruce Hough.

There was no Democratic primary after Riebe was the top vote-getter in a Democratic convention and unopposed for her party’s nomination.

National News

Associated Press

Pilot killed as small plane crashes and burns on doorstep of shopping center in Plano, Texas

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A small plane crashed and burned Tuesday on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas, killing the pilot and causing a nearby car to catch fire, but nobody on the ground was injured, authorities said. The single-engine Mooney M20, with just the pilot aboard, went down at about 6 p.m. […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Iowa official’s wife convicted of 52 counts of voter fraud in ballot-stuffing scheme

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor was convicted Tuesday of a scheme to stuff the ballot box in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020. The Sioux City Journal reports that jurors deliberated six hours before finding Kim Taylor guilty of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Rain helps ease wildfires in North Carolina, but reprieve may be short

PINNACLE, N.C. (AP) — Heavy rain and lower temperatures helped slow down some wildfires in North Carolina on Tuesday, including blazes that had prompted evacuations of homes and campgrounds, forestry officials said. But the reprieve for crews will likely only last through the Thanksgiving weekend, since rain isn’t expected again for another 10 days, according […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon judge rules that voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon judge ruled Tuesday that a voter-approved gun control law violates the state constitution, continuing to block it from taking effect and casting fresh doubt over the future of the embattled measure. The law, one of the toughest in the nation, was among the first gun restrictions to be passed […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge says Pennsylvania mail-in ballots should still count if dated incorrectly

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes must still be counted if they are received in time, a judge ruled Tuesday, concluding that rejecting such ballots violates federal civil rights law. The decision has implications for the 2024 presidential election in a key battleground state where Democrats have been far […]

5 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

House Republicans issue a subpoena to federal prosecutor in Hunter Biden’s case

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans issued a subpoena Tuesday to a federal prosecutor involved in the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden, demanding answers for what they allege is Justice Department interference in the yearslong case into the president’s son. Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, called on Lesley Wolf, the assistant U.S. […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Utah special election for Congress sees Republican former House staffer face Democratic legislator