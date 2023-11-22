Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Investigators believe 4 men found dead in suburban Denver home were killed in a murder-suicide

Nov 22, 2023, 9:58 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DENVER (AP) — Investigators believe four men found dead inside a suburban Denver home on Tuesday died as the result of a murder-suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The men had all been shot and three of the four are believed to be related, said Sgt. Adam Sherman, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. The man who is suspected of shooting the others is believed to be in his late 40s to 50s. The other men are believed to be in their 70s or 80s, he said.

Investigators do not know yet what led up to the shooting, he said.

The discovery was made a day after three people were fatally shot in a rural area southwest of Denver, allegedly over a property dispute between neighbors. A suspect in that case was arrested near Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities announced Tuesday.

Investigators believe 4 men found dead in suburban Denver home were killed in a murder-suicide