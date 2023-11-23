What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Washington?

The holiday season has officially arrived, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving Day and, whether we like it or not, making last-minute trips to stores to pick up those final items that will help complete a Thanksgiving dinner once and for all.

The COVID-19 pandemic ended the traditional holiday shopping season and pushed more deals online to reduce crowds in stores, Axios explains. That is a tradition retailers have continued in 2023.

Given that development, shoppers and errand runners should note many national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thanksgiving Day. In fact, shoppers should expect to find more stores closed on Thanksgiving than open, Axios reports.

Note that not all locations are open and not all retailers’ holiday hours are easily found on websites and apps, Axios adds.

Is Costco open?

No, all of the chain’s locations will be closed.

Thanksgiving is one of the seven holidays when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. Also note locations will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Is Target open?

No, the retail chain will close all of its locations on Thanksgiving Day. It’s for the fourth consecutive year the company has done so.

According to a November 2021 statement, CEO Brian Cornell told team members Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day “moving forward.” That holds true in 2023.

Are Kroger stores open?

Yes, the chain’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. But most locations will close earlier than usual. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Is Walgreens open?

Some of the drug store chain’s stores will be open. But, for the first time in the company’s history, most of them will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The retailer said last week it is doing so “to give time back to its workforce,” Axios reported.

Nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations — out of 9,000 total stores — will stay open Thursday, the company added.

Head here to the company’s store locator page to find out if you live near one of the open 24-hour locations.

Are Walmart and Sam’s Club locations open?

No, those stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following retailers will open most of their stores but hours vary.

Other stores that will be open on Thanksgiving Day

The following is a rundown of some of the nation’s largest chains that are open on Thanksgiving. Note that hours vary. Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead of time before visiting their nearest location:

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Below is a list of some of the nation’s largest chains that are closed on Thanksgiving.

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Burlington

DSW

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

JOANN Stores

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Ross

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

World Market