Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspended Alabama priest married the 18-year-old he fled to Italy with, records show

Nov 22, 2023, 12:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — State records show that a suspended Alabama priest recently married the 18-year-old woman he fled to Italy with this summer, and an archbishop said Wednesday that he expects the Vatican to pursue the man’s official dismissal from the priesthood.

A marriage certificate filed Monday in Mobile County shows that Alex Crow, a 30-year-old Catholic priest in south Alabama, married the 18-year-old. Crow left the country in late July with the teen who is a recent graduate of McGill-Toolen High School. Crow was not an employee at the school but sometimes visited theology classes there, news outlets reported. The marriage certificate indicates the woman turned 18 in June.

Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi announced in July that he had suspended Crow and forbidden him from acting, dressing, or presenting himself as a priest. Rodi later said he saw no way for Crow to return to the priesthood.

“The recent news of Crow’s civil marriage only confirms the Archbishop’s judgment. Archbishop Rodi anticipates that the Vatican will eventually laicize Alex Crow,” read a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Mobile

The district attorney in Mobile County earlier this month announced that it had closed an investigation into criminal wrongdoing in the pair’s relationship. News outlets reported that Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the young woman came to a meeting with an attorney and declined to answer questions.

National News

Associated Press

Nevada judge rejects attempt to get abortion protections on 2024 ballot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A judge has struck down an effort to enshrine reproductive rights, including abortion, in Nevada’s constitution, as abortion rights advocates in the western swing state attempt to follow other states in putting the question before voters in 2024. Judge James T. Russell in Carson City District Court concluded on Tuesday that […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Inmate dies after being attacked by other prisoners at California max-security lockup, officials say

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (AP) — An inmate at a California maximum-security prison died Wednesday after being stabbed several times by two other prisoners, authorities said. David Moreno, 38, was attacked shortly before 9 a.m. at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Guards used chemical […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hawaii’s governor wants to make it easier for travelers from Japan to visit the islands

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii leaders want to make it easier for tourists from Japan to visit the U.S. state by creating a pre-clearance program allowing travelers from the country to save time at the Honolulu airport by completing immigration, customs and agricultural inspections before departure. Gov. Josh Green and other state officials proposed the idea […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Air Force base defends itself from claims of political bias over conservative rally warning

The Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota is defending itself from claims of political bias after an unofficial message cautioning airmen to not attend a conservative political rally began circulating on social media. At issue is the Dakota Patriot Rally, an event held Friday in Minot featuring a pro-Trump group known as Turning Point […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Christian school that objected to transgender athlete sues Vermont after it’s banned from competing

A Vermont Christian school that withdrew its girls basketball team from a playoff game because a transgender student was playing on the opposing team is suing Vermont for barring it from state tournaments and a state tuition program. Mid Vermont Christian School of Quechee forfeited the Feb. 21 game, saying it believed that the transgender […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Search continues for the missing after landslide leaves 3 dead in Alaska fishing community

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Searchers with heat-sensing drones and a cadaver-dog kept up the search Wednesday for three people missing in a landslide that barreled down a mountain and slammed into homes in a remote Alaska fishing community, leaving three confirmed dead. Monday night’s slide churned up the earth from near the top of the […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Suspended Alabama priest married the 18-year-old he fled to Italy with, records show