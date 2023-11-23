Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: World shares are mixed, with markets in Japan and US closed for holidays

Nov 22, 2023, 11:34 PM | Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 1:54 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed on Thursday after a modest advance on Wall Street that kept the market on track for a fourth straight weekly gain.

Markets in Japan and the U.S. are closed for holidays.

Oil prices initially fell about $1 a barrel after OPEC postponed until next week a meeting to discuss production cuts. The oil cartel has been maintaining a tight market for crude oil with production cuts. It is expected to extend those cuts after oil prices have fallen after a spike in the summer to almost $100 a barrel.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.1% to 15,969.49 and the CAC 40 in Paris was up 0.1% at 7,266.18. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher to 7,080.48.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were virtually unchanged.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow rose 0.5%. The Nasdaq gained 0.5%. Trading was muted ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. U.S. markets will open for half a day of trading on Friday.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng reversed early losses, gaining 1% to 17,910.84 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.6% to 3,061.86.

Markets in Greater China have been swaying in reaction to moves by Chinese regulators to prop up the ailing property market. Shares in troubled developer Country Garden jumped 16% amid reports that it is included on a list of real estate companies eligible for financing support. Sino-Ocean Group Holding’s shares soared 27%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.6% to 7,029.20. In South Korea, the Kospi edged 0.1% higher, to 2,514.96.

Bangkok’s SET lost 0.4% and the Taiex in Taiwan was down 0.1%. The Sensex in Mumbai gained 0.1%.

Technology and communications services stocks accounted for a big share of Wednesday’s gains for the S&P 500. Microsoft rose 1.3% and Google parent Alphabet added 1.1%.

Broadcom slipped 0.9% after announcing that it expects to complete its $69 billion deal to acquire VMWare on Wednesday after clearing all regulatory hurdles.

A 0.9% drop in oil prices weighed on energy companies. Energy giant Exxon Mobil fell 0.4% and oilfield services company Halliburton dropped 0.8%.

Nvidia fell 2.5%, despite handily beating analysts’ profit and revenue forecasts. Export restrictions to China are pressuring the company, though its stock has more than tripled this year amid booming demand for its chips in artificial intelligence applications.

Treasury yields were relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.41% from 4.40% late Tuesday.

A consumer sentiment survey by the University of Michigan showed that confidence remains strong. Wall Street has been closely watching consumer spending and confidence reports for more clues on the economy’s path ahead.

Forecasts for a potential recession have been pushed further out into 2024 while also being softened. The rate of inflation continues to ease, consumer spending remains solid and the economy is generally humming along. That has encouraged hopes, and bets, that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates and could soon consider cutting rates.

“Turkey prices cost around 5.6% less than last year, stuffing mix costs nearly 3% less, pie crusts are nearly 5% cheaper and cranberry prices are down by more than 18%,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya of Swissquote said in a commentary. “It is said that an average 10 people Thanksgiving feast would cost less than $62 — that’s less than $6.2 per person, down from around 4.5% compared to last year.”

Fed officials have said the outlook for the economy remains uncertain and they’ll make upcoming decisions on rates based on incoming reports. The Fed will get another big update next week when the government releases its October report for a key inflation measure tracked by the central bank.

In other trading Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 49 cents to $76.61 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped 67 cents to $77.10 per barrel on Wednesday, but fell as low as $73.50 during trading.

Brent crude, the international pricing standard, gave up 60 cents to $81.36 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 149.19 Japanese yen from 149.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0912 from $1.0889.

World

ceasefire palestine israel...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council calls for long-term cease-fire in Israel, Gaza

"All human life is precious and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law."

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Haitian police say member of a gang accused of kidnapping Americans has been extradited to the US

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitian law enforcement authorities said a man belonging to a violent gang accused of kidnapping four U.S. citizens has been extradited to the U.S. Haiti’s National Police said Tuesday that Jhon Peter Fleronvil is affiliated with the gang known as “Kokorat San Ras,” roughly translated to mean “Cohorts of No Race.” […]

21 hours ago

Associated Press

An American man convicted of child sex crimes in Kenya 9 years ago is rearrested on new charges

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An American man convicted of child sex crimes in Kenya nine years ago was denied bail on new charges of defilement, months after he was mysteriously released from prison where he was serving a 50-year sentence. Terry Ray Krieger, 68, was arraigned on Tuesday evening in court in Mavoko County on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly lower, with markets in Japan and US closed

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after a modest advance on Wall Street that kept the market on track for a fourth straight weekly gain. Markets in Japan and the U.S. are closed Thursday for holidays. Oil prices fell about $1 a barrel after OPEC postponed until next week a […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza — a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory. The truce raised hopes of eventually […]

1 day ago

Geert Wilders, leader of the Party for Freedom, known as PVV, smiles after announcement of the firs...

Associated Press

In a shock for Europe, anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders records a massive win in Dutch elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders won a huge victory in Dutch elections, according to a near complete count of the vote early Thursday, in a stunning lurch to the far right for a nation once famed as a beacon of tolerance. The result will send shockwaves through Europe, where far-right ideology […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Stock market today: World shares are mixed, with markets in Japan and US closed for holidays