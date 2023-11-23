Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Large whale carcass washes up on Copalis Beach Airport runway

Nov 23, 2023, 7:45 AM

Image: A near 60-foot razorback whale washed ashore on Copalis Beach in November 2023. (Photo court...

A near 60-foot deceased razorback whale washed ashore on Copalis Beach in November 2023. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

A dead fin whale measuring dozens of feet long washed up on the Washington coast north of Ocean Shores earlier this month, prompting a warning for pilots.

An airport alert from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) states the upcoming king tides could move the whale and block access to the Copalis State Airport runways.

King tides are the highest tides that occur during each winter season when the sun, moon and earth are all aligned, KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner wrote recently. He also explained that “king tides by themselves can cause some minor tidal overflow flooding of low-lying coastal areas for the inland waters of Western Washington.” Buehner added that if a storm also produces strong winds, “wave action can result in greater coastal flooding damage.”

How to prepare: King Tide season is back

KIRO 7 reported the whale washed ashore on Nov. 11.

People in the area are urged to “use extreme caution and watch out for pedestrians, vehicles and active wildlife in the vicinity.”

The state is also warning those in the vicinity that the giant carcass could produce a “strong” odor.

More on fin whales

NOAA Fisheries, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, notes the fin whale is the second-largest whale species on Earth, second only to the blue whale.

“It is found throughout the world’s oceans,” the agency’s website states. “It gets its name from an easy-to-spot fin on its back, near its tail.”

Fully mature fin whales generally reach between 75 and 85 feet long and weigh between 40 and 80 tons, according to NOAA Fisheries.

It is not yet known what caused this whale’s death, but the government agency lists vessel strikes and the animals getting entangled in fishing gear as notable threats.

‘Unprecedented challenge’: Trawl vessels caught 10 killer whales in ’23 off Alaska, federal agency says

“Fin whales are probably the most vulnerable species to ship strikes after North Atlantic Right Whales,” the NOAA Fisheries website states. “The projected increase in ship traffic arising from the opening of trans-polar shipping routes (as arctic sea ice continues to decline) will increase the risk of vessel strike and also increase ambient noise and pollution.”

The WSDOT alert states that those who have additional questions are advised to contact the airport manager by email at paul.wolf@wsdot.wa.gov or call 360-618-2477.

MyNorthwest News

Image: Smoked Turkey Leg: Hot off the smoker, the meat has a smokiness that permeates every bite. I...

Steve Coogan

Thanksgiving treat twists: Seahawks to serve holiday-themed dishes at Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating the team's first-ever NFL home game on Thanksgiving Day with a series of holiday-themed concession items.

1 hour ago

Image: A car passes by a Costco store in Seattle....

Steve Coogan

What’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day in Washington?

Shoppers should note many national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thanksgiving Day.

3 hours ago

jewish center graffiti...

Frank Sumrall

Mercer Island synagogue vandalized in latest attack on Jewish centers

Graffiti was spray-painted across the synagogue Herzel Ner Tamid with words like "shame" and "cease fire forever" -- a reference to the Israel-Hamas war.

12 hours ago

ceasefire palestine israel...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council calls for long-term cease-fire in Israel, Gaza

"All human life is precious and the targeting of civilians, no matter their faith or ethnicity, is a violation of international humanitarian law."

17 hours ago

Kennedy Seattle...

Feliks Banel

How Seattle reacted to JFK assassination 60 years ago

History, like politics, is local. So while the collective national memory of John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963 has been distilled to several seconds of color home movie footage of the motorcade in Dealey Plaza and Walter Cronkite choking up on CBS, a whole set of local memories is fading away.

21 hours ago

A vehicle crosses the International Rainbow Bridge from Niagara Falls, Ont. into Niagara Falls, N.Y...

Associated Press

Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people and prompting the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities weren’t sure what spurred the wreck but said there were no signs it was […]

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Large whale carcass washes up on Copalis Beach Airport runway