Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The founding editor of The Washington Monthly magazine, Charles Peters, has died at 96

Nov 23, 2023, 8:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Peters, founding editor of The Washington Monthly and its editor-in-chief for three decades, died Thursday at age 96.

In confirming his death in his Washington home, the journal reported that Peters had been in declining health for several years, mainly from congestive heart failure.

Peters, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, brought an influential neoliberal voice to the politics of his day, challenging the left as well as the right in political circles cleaved along those ideological lines. He served as the magazine’s editor from 1969 to 2000.

The author and journalist James Fallows, who began his career at the magazine, told readers of Peters’ death on the journal’s website.

“He matters in the ideals he has set for his country,” Fallows wrote. “That it should be patriotic but not jingoistic, that it can respect the military without being pro-war, that it can celebrate ambition and entrepreneurship without forgetting those left behind, that it should be skeptical of government failures precisely because effective government is so crucial to America’s success.”

He said Peters’ wife, Beth, had been caring for him with hospice support in the same Washington house where they had lived since coming to the capital in 1961.

National News

Associated Press

Body camera footage shows man shot by Tennessee officer charge forward with 2 knives

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed a man who tried to rob an armored car employee in Tennessee and then charged at the officer with two knives, authorities said. Murfreesboro Police on Thursday released body camera footage of the shooting the day before, blurring out the face of Steven James Murphy […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

FBI ends investigation of car wreck at Niagara Falls bridge, no indication of terrorism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The FBI has ended its investigation of a fiery car wreck that killed two people at a border checkpoint in Niagara Falls after finding no evidence that it was a terror attack, easing a period of high tensions as Americans headed into the Thanksgiving holiday. The FBI’s decision late Wednesday […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed 2 troopers and a pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and then striking and killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on an interstate in Philadelphia last year. Jayana Webb, 23, of Eagleville pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Philadelphia courtroom to three counts each of […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot tried to pull out of landing before plane crashed on the doorstep of a Texas mall

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A pilot who died when the small plane he was flying crashed and burned on the doorstep of a strip mall in Texas was aborting a landing, according to an incident report released Wednesday. Plano police on Wednesday identified the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 as 87-year-old Elzie Monroe McDonald, […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Man who fatally shot security guard at psychiatric hospital was banned from having guns, records say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who fatally shot a security guard at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital moments before being killed by a state police trooper was not allowed to have guns, ammunition, or any other dangerous weapons following an arrest in 2016, according to court records. At that time, police seized an assault-style […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of 1993 sexual assault in legal filing

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 1993, according to a legal summons filed Wednesday. The three-page filing does not contain details of the alleged assault but names Adams, the transit bureau of the New York Police Department and the New York Police […]

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

The founding editor of The Washington Monthly magazine, Charles Peters, has died at 96