Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Deputies investigating shooting in Auburn

Nov 25, 2023, 3:09 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Auburn Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 8:21 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to 911 calls of a shooting at the Watermark Apartments in the 31600 block of Military Road South.

At this time, deputies can not confirm the condition of any victims but did confirm they are in the initial investigation of a shooting.

A KCSO spokesperson said they expect the investigation to continue throughout the night.

Traffic in the area may be impacted by the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area.

MyNorthwest News

thanksgiving travel weather...

James Lynch

Tacoma businesses give back by reimbursing families’ Thanksgiving dinners

It's no secret that the price of groceries has skyrocketed, causing hardship for a lot of families. Add the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and the problem is amplified.

8 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

San Juan County Sheriff voices ‘extreme frustration and disappointment’ with judicial system

The San Juan County Sheriff wrote a letter to the community on Wednesday about a sentencing that happened on Tuesday in a controlled substance homicide case.

10 hours ago

Image: On Nov. 24, 2023, which is Black Friday, the workers' union for Western Washington's Macy’...

Kate Stone

Washington Macy’s workers strike for higher wages, better crime protection

On the biggest shopping weekend of the year, employees at Macy's stores in Western Washington are striking over pay and working conditions.

23 hours ago

Dozens of demonstrators protested at the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Seattle's Westlake Cen...

Steve Coogan

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Seattle’s Tree Lighting Celebration

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested at the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at Westlake Center in Seattle Friday.

1 day ago

Image:In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the...

Associated Press

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison, AP source says

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday.

1 day ago

Image: A Kia owner watches her car gets stolen weeks after obtaining company an anti-theft software...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News and the KIRO 7 News staff

KIA owner finds car stolen weeks after obtaining company anti-theft software upgrade

The carmaker issued a software upgrade it said would fix the problem, but an owner who got that upgrade contacted KIRO 7 said it didn't work.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Deputies investigating shooting in Auburn