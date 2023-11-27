Close
Suspect arrested after shooting near Ballard High School

Nov 26, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

Ballard High School...

Ballard High School. (MyNorthwest photo)

(MyNorthwest photo)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK, KIRO NEWSRADIO


Here for what's next

Seattle Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot near Ballard High School on Sunday.

It happened around 12:30 pm, outside an apartment complex at 67th and 15th Avenue Northwest.

“Officers were able to identify a suspect and they went to his last known location,” Shawn Weismiller of the Seattle Police told KIRO Newsradio. “They were able to take him into custody.”

When officers arrived, the victim, a man in his 50’s, was conscious and spoke with officers.

“I was working in my driveway when I heard four or five gunshots,” an eyewitness said. “The people running away do not appear to be involved.”

Medics rushed the man shot to Harborview. His condition has not been released.

(Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba/MyNorthwest)

