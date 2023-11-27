Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Snoqualmie juvenile detention center inmates recaptured after search

Nov 26, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Echo Glen...

(Echo Glen Children's Center)

(Echo Glen Children's Center)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Snoqualmie County officials say two inmates who escaped from Echo Glen Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night have been recaptured.

The juveniles are 16-17 years old.

Police from the Snoqualmie Police Department and deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office were searching the area.

At 6:15 p.m. police got a 911 call from the center at 33010 SE 99th Street in Snoqualmie regarding missing juveniles.

King County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, and other agencies were involved in the search.

Law enforcement was using K9 teams and drones in the search.

The pair were back in custody just after 8:30 p.m.

MyNorthwest News

Ballard High School...

Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio

Suspect arrested after shooting near Ballard High School

Seattle Police have a suspect in custody after a man was shot near Ballard High School on Sunday.

5 hours ago

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Be...

Associated Press

Hamas releases a third group of hostages as part of truce, and says it will seek to extend the deal

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The fragile cease-fire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third exchange under a four-day truce that the United States said it hoped would be extended. In turn, Israel released 39 […]

11 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies investigating shooting in Auburn

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Auburn Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

1 day ago

thanksgiving travel weather...

James Lynch

Tacoma businesses give back by reimbursing families’ Thanksgiving dinners

It's no secret that the price of groceries has skyrocketed, causing hardship for a lot of families. Add the cost of Thanksgiving dinner and the problem is amplified.

1 day ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

San Juan County Sheriff voices ‘extreme frustration and disappointment’ with judicial system

The San Juan County Sheriff wrote a letter to the community on Wednesday about a sentencing that happened on Tuesday in a controlled substance homicide case.

2 days ago

Image: On Nov. 24, 2023, which is Black Friday, the workers' union for Western Washington's Macy’...

Kate Stone

Washington Macy’s workers strike for higher wages, better crime protection

On the biggest shopping weekend of the year, employees at Macy's stores in Western Washington are striking over pay and working conditions.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Snoqualmie juvenile detention center inmates recaptured after search