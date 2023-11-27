Snoqualmie juvenile detention center inmates recaptured after search

Snoqualmie County officials say two inmates who escaped from Echo Glen Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night have been recaptured.

The juveniles are 16-17 years old.

Police from the Snoqualmie Police Department and deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office were searching the area.

At 6:15 p.m. police got a 911 call from the center at 33010 SE 99th Street in Snoqualmie regarding missing juveniles.

King County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington State Patrol, and other agencies were involved in the search.

Law enforcement was using K9 teams and drones in the search.

The pair were back in custody just after 8:30 p.m.