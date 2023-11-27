Teen boy shot over Southcenter Mall parking space argument

TUKWILA, Wash. — A fight in a Southcenter Mall parking lot ended with a teen shot in front of his dad on Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. during the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

Police say the fight was over a parking space. The teen and his dad were walking into the mall while arguing with someone in a car when the person in the car shot the 14-year-old boy outside the Nordstrom store.

News from KIRO 7

The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center’s intensive care unit.

“We don’t feel safe when we hear something like that,” said one shopper as he left the mall.

Police haven’t said if that suspect was caught, nor have they shared suspect or vehicle information.

Nordstrom employees told KIRO 7 on the phone, they couldn’t share if any security measures were taken after the shooting. One employee said that managers did close off the exit nearest to the shooting for a short time.

Shoppers say the mall as a whole didn’t sound any alarms, make any announcements, or enforce any lockdowns.

More stories from KIRO 7 News

“We didn’t know what happened. we parked on the other side, but yes it’s scary,” said that shopper. He added, “It seems like a normal inside. I don’t think anybody knows inside it seems to be normal in there.”