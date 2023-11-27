Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Roommates sue Maryland county over death of pet dog shot by police

Nov 27, 2023, 12:42 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Roommates who sued a Maryland county Monday claim police officers illegally entered their apartment without a warrant, detained them at gunpoint without justification and unnecessarily shot their pet dog, which was left paralyzed and ultimately euthanized.

The dog, a boxer mix named Hennessey, did not attack the three officers who entered the apartment before two of them shot the animal with their firearms and the third fired a stun gun at it, according to the dog owners’ federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks at least $16 million in damages over the June, 2, 2021, encounter, which started with Prince George’s County police officers responding to a report of a dog bite at an apartment complex where the four plaintiffs lived. What happened next was captured on video from police body camera and a plaintiff’s cellphone.

Two officers went to the plaintiffs’ apartment to look for the dogs reportedly involved in the biting incident. A maintenance worker gave police a master key to enter the apartment after nobody answered their knocks. The third officer arrived as the other officers entered the apartment with their guns drawn.

Two of the plaintiffs were in their bedroom when the officers entered. One of them yelled through the door that police had no right to be there, but one of the officers said they did not need a warrant because they had “probable cause,” the suit says.

The lawsuit claims the officers panicked and fired their weapons at the dog after it followed one of the plaintiffs out of the bedroom and approached its primary owner, Erica Umana.

After the shooting, the officers handcuffed the roommates and left them in police vehicles for roughly one hour before releasing them from custody.

The plaintiffs — Umana, Erika Erazo Sanchez, Dayri Amaya Benitez and Brandon Cuevas — are suing the county and the three officers.

Umana told the Washington Post in 2021 that she had pleaded for somebody to help her wounded dog.

“I was just begging them, begging them,” Umana said. “They just had no remorse.”

The county offered to compensate Umana for her veterinary bills if she agreed to refrain from publicly speaking about the shooting, but she rejected the offer, according to her lawsuit.

Police and county officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit’s allegations.

“This lawsuit is yet another tragically foreseeable outcome of a failed and biased system of policing in Prince George’s County, to which County leadership has continually turned a blind eye,” the suit says.

The suit says the three officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigated the incident. A department investigator accused two of the officers of “conduct unbecoming an officer” for entering the apartment without a warrant, but the third officer was cleared of wrongdoing, the suit says.

The suit accuses the officers of using excessive force, falsely arresting the plaintiffs and violating their constitutional rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

William “Billy” Murphy Jr., a lawyer for the roommates, represented the family of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose death in police custody in 2015 led to riots and protests in the city of Baltimore. Murphy said the Prince George’s County police officers sued Monday engaged in “outrageously flagrant misconduct.”

“For this to be happening in 2021 blows the mind,” Murphy said. “It is in the DNA of the founding of America that you can’t do this. You can’t get a key to somebody’s house and just walk in there without getting a search warrant.”

The suit claims there has been a decades-long pattern of police misconduct in Prince George’s County, which abuts Washington, D.C. It cites a string of incidents in which county officers have been accused of using excessive force, including the January 2020 killing of an unarmed Black man, William Green.

Green was handcuffed in a police car when he was shot and killed by Michael Owen Jr., who was a 10-year veteran of the police department. Owen was arrested on a murder charge and $20 million settlement with Green’s family, which also was represented by Murphy’s law firm.

Malcolm Ruff, an attorney who also represents the plaintiffs in Monday’s lawsuit, said Prince George’s County police officers “have no fear of reprimand, and they think that they are going to get away with treating people the way that they did.”

“And that’s because of the history of how Prince George’s County has handled misconduct for decades,” Ruff added.

National News

Associated Press

Woman shocked with Taser while on ground is suing police officer and chief for not reporting it

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was shocked in the back with a Taser while lying on the ground in Pueblo, Colorado, last year is suing the police officer who stunned her and the city’s police chief, accusing the police department of failing to report excessive force by the officer to state regulators. The federal […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Women falls to death down a well shaft hidden below rotting floorboards in a South Carolina home

SALEM, S.C. (AP) — An 83-year-old woman who died when she fell through rotting floorboards in a century-old South Carolina house and down a well shaft the owner didn’t know was there, authorities said. It took rescuers nearly four hours Sunday to get the women’s body out of the nearly 50-foot (15-meter) deep hole, Oconee […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act

NEW YORK (AP) — For a year, New York’s Adult Survivors Act suspended the usual legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims one last chance to file lawsuits over misconduct that occurred years or decades ago. By the time the law expired last week, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Official who posted ‘ballot selfie’ in Wisconsin has felony charge dismissed

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A local official who posted a photo of his marked ballot on Facebook during the April 2022 election had felony charges against him dropped Monday. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon had faced maximum penalties of 3 1/2 years behind bars and $10,000 in fines. Buzzell, a member of the Mequon-Thiensville […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 men exonerated for 1990s NYC murders after reinvestigations find unreliable witness testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who served decades in prison for separate murders in New York City were exonerated on Monday after reinvestigations found that they had been convicted based on unreliable witness testimony. Jabar Walker, 49, walked free after he was cleared of a 1995 double murder. He had been serving 25 years […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

1 student killed, 1 hospitalized in stabbing at North Carolina high school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Monday left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said. The stabbing happened during a morning fight in the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School, news outlets reported. A juvenile suspect was in custody, but it wasn’t clear if the youth attended […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Roommates sue Maryland county over death of pet dog shot by police