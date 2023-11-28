Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich until end of January

Nov 27, 2023, 11:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Moscow has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, until Jan. 30, Russian news agencies reported.

The hearing took place on Tuesday behind closed doors because authorities say details of the criminal case against the American journalist are classified.

Gershkovich was detained in March while on a reporting trip to the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Moscow. Russia’s Federal Security Service alleged that the reporter, “acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Gershkovich and the Journal deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities haven’t detailed any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to reporters on Nov. 26, 2023, in Nantucket, Mass. The Biden admi...

Associated Press

US tells Israel any ground campaign in southern Gaza must limit further civilian displacement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has told Israel that it must work to avoid “significant further displacement” of Palestinian civilians in southern Gaza if it renews its ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group, senior U.S. officials said. The administration, seeking to avoid more large-scale civilian casualties or mass displacement like that […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with the militant group promising to release more civilian hostages to delay the expected resumption of the war and Israel under growing pressure to spare Palestinian civilians when the fighting resumes. The sides agreed to extend their truce […]

3 hours ago

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, T...

Associated Press

Cities crack down on homeless encampments. Advocates say that’s not the answer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tossing tent poles, blankets and a duffel bag into a shopping cart and three wagons, Will Taylor spent a summer morning helping friends tear down what had been their home and that of about a dozen others. It wasn’t the first time and wouldn’t be the last. Contractors from the city […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana man intends to plead guilty to threatening US Sen. Jon Tester

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man intends to plead guilty to threatening to kill Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester under the terms of a deal filed Monday by federal prosecutors. Anthony James Cross of Billings faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing if the plea agreement is accepted by the court. A […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman shocked with Taser while on ground is suing police officer and chief for not reporting it

DENVER (AP) — A woman who was shocked in the back with a Taser while lying on the ground in Pueblo, Colorado, last year is suing the police officer who stunned her and the city’s police chief, accusing the police department of failing to report excessive force by the officer to state regulators. The federal […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Celebrities, politicians among those named in sex abuse suits filed under NY’s Adult Survivors Act

NEW YORK (AP) — For a year, New York’s Adult Survivors Act suspended the usual legal deadlines to give sexual assault victims one last chance to file lawsuits over misconduct that occurred years or decades ago. By the time the law expired last week, more than 3,700 legal claims had been filed, with many of […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Russian court extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich until end of January