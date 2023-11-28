Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

14-year-old boy charged with murder after stabbing at NC school kills 1 student, injures another

Nov 28, 2023, 6:33 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a North Carolina high school that left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

The stabbing happened during a fight at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday morning, Raleigh police said in a news release. Officers and school security responded to a report of a stabbing around 11 a.m. and two teens were taken to a local hospital. A 15-year-old student died and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police and school officials said late Monday.

The 14-year-old was charged with murder on a juvenile petition, Raleigh police said. The teen was a student at the school, police spokesperson Lt. Jason Borneo said.

Officials haven’t released the name of the student who died.

Schools should be a safe haven for students and staff and all safety processes and protocols will be reviewed, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor said at a news conference Monday.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine getting that call,” Taylor said. “I just cannot imagine that.”

School officials announced that the school would be closed Tuesday.

National News

Associated Press

A teen is found guilty of second-degree murder in a New Orleans carjacking that horrified the city

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A now 18-year-old teenager faces life behind bars after being found guilty of second-degree murder in last year’s heinous carjacking and dragging death of a 73-year-old woman in New Orleans. Jurors deliberated for about four hours Monday before finding the teenager guilty as charged, news outlets reported. He faces a mandatory […]

8 minutes ago

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia Couty Sheriff's bailiffs ...

Associated Press

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former pro wrestler Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for drunkenly colliding with another car, killing a 75-year-old man, while her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, authorities in Florida said. Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Customer sues Chopt eatery chain over salad that she says contained a piece of manager’s finger

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. (AP) — A customer has filed a lawsuit against the fast casual chain Chopt over a salad that she says contained a piece of the manager’s finger. The lawsuit filed Monday by Allison Cozzi of Greenwich, Connecticut, alleges that she bought a salad at a Chopt location in Mount Kisco, New York, […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A ransomware attack has prompted a healthcare chain that operates 30 hospitals in six states to divert patients from at least some of its emergency rooms to other hospitals, while putting certain elective procedures on pause, the company announced. In a statement Monday, Ardent Health Services said the attack occurred Nov. […]

2 hours ago

The Longshot, an air-launched unmanned aircraft that General Atomics is developing with the Defense...

Associated Press

Pentagon steps on AI accelerator as age of lethal autonomy looms

Artificial intelligence employed by the U.S. military has piloted pint-sized surveillance drones in special operations forces’ missions and helped Ukraine in its war against Russia. It tracks soldiers’ fitness, predicts when Air Force planes need maintenance and helps keep tabs on rivals in space.

2 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden tells Congress he’ll testify publicly, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden offered Tuesday to testify publicly before Congress, striking a defiant note in response to a subpoena from Republicans and setting up a potential high-stakes face-off even as a separate special counsel probe unfolds and his father, President Joe Biden, campaigns for reelection. The Democratic president’s son slammed the subpoena’s request […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

14-year-old boy charged with murder after stabbing at NC school kills 1 student, injures another