NATIONAL NEWS

Hunter Biden tells Congress he’ll testify publicly, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off

Nov 28, 2023, 5:43 AM | Updated: 8:22 am

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. Hunter Biden is offering to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off. The offer by President Joe Biden's son on Tuesday is in response to a subpoena from Republicans investigating his business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden offered Tuesday to testify publicly before Congress, striking a defiant note in response to a subpoena from Republicans and setting up a potential high-stakes face-off even as a separate special counsel probe unfolds and his father, President Joe Biden, campaigns for reelection.

The Democratic president’s son slammed the subpoena’s request for closed-door testimony, saying it could be manipulated. But Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, stood firm, saying Republicans expect “full cooperation” with their original demand for a deposition.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer called the inquiry a “fishing expedition,” in a response in line with the more aggressive legal approach he’s taken in recent months as congressional Republicans pursue an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie his father to his business dealings.

The early-November subpoenas to Hunter Biden and others from Comer were the inquiry’s most aggressive step yet, testing the reach of congressional oversight powers.

Republicans have so far failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But questions have arisen about the ethics surrounding the Biden family’s international business, and lawmakers insist their evidence paints a troubling picture of “influence peddling” in their business dealings, particularly with clients overseas.

Comer said Tuesday that the president’s son could testify publicly in the future, but he expects him to sit for a deposition on Dec. 13 as outlined in the subpoena.

“Hunter Biden is trying to play by his own rules instead of following the rules required of everyone else. That won’t stand with House Republicans,” he said.

Hunter Biden, for his part, said his business dealings are legitimate and accused Republicans of seeking to contort his past struggles with addiction. His attorney Abbe Lowell said in Tuesday’s letter that his client had previously offered to speak with the committee without a response. Closed-door sessions, he said, can be selectively leaked and used to manipulate the facts.

“If, as you claim, your efforts are important and involve issues that Americans should know about, then let the light shine on these proceedings,” Lowell wrote.

Hunter Biden offered to appear on Dec. 13, the date named in the subpoena, or another day next month. His uncle James Biden has also been subpoenaed, as well as former business associate Rob Walker. The subpoenas are bitterly opposed by Democrats, and the White House called for the “irresponsible” subpoenas to be withdrawn.

Hunter Biden’s response comes as he pushes back against his detractors in court, pursuing a flurry of lawsuits against Republican allies of former President Donald Trump who have traded and passed around private data from a laptop that purportedly belonged to him.

President Biden, for his part, has had little to say about his son’s legal woes beyond that Hunter did nothing wrong and he loves his son. The White House strategy has generally been to keep the elder Biden focused on governing and voters focused on his policy achievements. That could prove more difficult as Hunter Biden’s lawyers push back against both the congressional subpoena and a criminal case.

Hunter Biden is charged with three firearms felonies related to the 2018 purchase of a gun during a period he has acknowledged being addicted to drugs. The case was filed after an expected plea deal on tax evasion and gun charges imploded during a July hearing.

No new tax charges have been filed, but the Justice Department special counsel overseeing the long-running investigation has indicated they are possible in California, where he now lives.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

