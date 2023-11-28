Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Michigan will implement ambitious clean energy mandates with goal of carbon-free electricity by 2040

Nov 27, 2023, 9:10 PM

FILE - One of more than 4,000 solar panels constructed by DTE Energy lines a 9.37-acre swath of lan...

FILE - One of more than 4,000 solar panels constructed by DTE Energy lines a 9.37-acre swath of land in Ann Arbor Township, Mich., Sept. 15, 2015. Michigan will join four other states in requiring utility providers to transition to 100% carbon-free energy generation by 2040 under legislation that will soon be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Ryan Stanton/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Ryan Stanton/Ann Arbor News via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is implementing one of the nation’s most ambitious clean energy mandates, aiming to be carbon-free by 2040 in what is a pivotal test of the Democrats’ environmental goals in a state with a long-standing manufacturing legacy.

Michigan will join four other states in requiring utility providers to transition to 100% carbon-free energy generation by 2040 under legislation signed Tuesday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The state has also set a goal for utilities to generate 50% of their energy from renewable sources by 2030, a significant leap from the current 12%.

The state-level mandates support the Biden administration’s goals of a carbon pollution-free electricity sector by 2035 and a net-zero emissions economy by no later than 2050.

The clean energy package, which was approved by Democrats in the Michigan Legislature this month, has been lauded by environmental groups. Lisa Wozniak, executive director of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, said she hopes Michigan’s plan serves as a model for other states.

“Michigan is at the heart of the industrial Midwest. What happens here sets the tone for what could happen all across this country,” Wozniak said.

Michigan ranked 11th in electricity consumption nationwide in 2021, with a majority of it coming from coal, natural gas and motor gasoline. Of the 12% produced through renewable sources last year, most came from winds that sweep across the Great Lakes.

A resource that naturally replenishes over time and is derived from solar, water or wind power is considered renewable. Under the package, clean energy includes renewable sources along with nuclear energy and natural gas. Natural gas can be used only if utilities capture and store the carbon emissions.

Meeting the 50% renewable energy goal by 2030, and 60% five years later, will require a massive buildout of utility-scale renewable energy resources in Michigan.

Just over 17,000 acres (6,880 hectares) of land in the state are currently used for wind and solar generation, according to Dan Scripps, chairman of the Michigan Public Service Commission. Scripps told lawmakers during a Nov. 7 committee hearing that an additional 209,000 acres (84,579 hectares) of land will be needed for projects to hit the 60% renewable energy goal.

To achieve this, Michigan lawmakers will give the state’s Public Service Commission the authority to supersede local governments for the approval of these large projects.

The provision has quickly become the package’s most contentious element. A local government coalition, including the Michigan Association of Counties, has strongly opposed it, with the Michigan Township Association arguing it stifles the input of local officials and residents in communities where these facilities are set to operate for the next several decades.

Public reaction to the Democrats’ ambitious energy plan could have wide-reaching implications for the party in 2024. Michigan was a critical component of the Democrats’ “blue wall” that also includes Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and that helped Joe Biden win the White House in 2020.

The clean energy plan became possible only after Michigan Democrats last year flipped both chambers of the Legislature while holding power in the governor’s office to win full control of state government for the first time in four decades.

The legislation signed Tuesday will also increase energy efficiency requirements and raise the cap on rooftop solar from 1% to 10% of each utility’s five-year average peak load.

Connecticut, New York, Oregon and Minnesota all share Michigan’s timeline of being carbon-free by 2040 while Rhode Island has set a goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2033, according to the Clean Energy States Alliance.

Questions linger about how well the mandates will work and whether states will stick to the timelines. Michigan’s legislation includes a provision that allows for extensions on the requirements if “good cause” is shown.

National News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, photo, District Attorney Jackie Johnson campaigns for reelect...

Associated Press

Judge rejects effort to dismiss case against former DA charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing’s aftermath

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge Tuesday refused to dismiss misconduct charges against a former Georgia prosecutor accused of hindering the investigation into the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The one-page ruling by Senior Judge John R. Turner comes 20 months after defense attorneys for former District Attorney Jackie Johnson filed a legal motion arguing […]

3 minutes ago

Associated Press

Activist who acknowledged helping flip police car during 2020 protest sentenced to 1 year in prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A well-known west Philadelphia activist who acknowledged having helped overturn a police car during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd has been sentenced to a year in prison. Anthony Smith was sentenced Tuesday following a guilty plea in June to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil […]

16 minutes ago

Image: The field at Sun Devil Stadium bears a Pac-12 logo during a game between Arizona State and K...

Associated Press

State Supreme Court puts ruling that gave Oregon State, Washington State control of Pac-12 on hold

The Washington state Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a request by the University of Washington and the Pac-12 to put on hold a lower court’s ruling that gave Oregon State and Washington State control of the conference until the high court can make a full review.

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rapper Young Thug’s trial on racketeering conspiracy and gang charges begins in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Young Thug is the ruthless leader of a violent street gang that terrorized Atlanta neighborhoods or he’s an inspiring success who pulled himself out of poverty to rap stardom through hard work and determination. Those are the competing narratives presented to the jury as the rapper’s trial got underway this week. The […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, who helped Warren Buffett build Berkshire Hathaway into an investment powerhouse, has died. He was 99. Munger’s death was confirmed in a statement from the company, which said he died Tuesday at a California hospital. Munger served as Buffett’s sounding board on investments and business decisions and helped lead Berkshire as its vice […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee governor unveils push for statewide school voucher expansion, no income limitations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday backed a plan to expand beyond a three-county school voucher program for low-income kids by offering public money for private schooling statewide, regardless of family income. The initiative will need the approval of the state Legislature. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, but they barely […]

2 hours ago

Michigan will implement ambitious clean energy mandates with goal of carbon-free electricity by 2040