MYNORTHWEST NEWS

State Patrol investigating bomb threat at Port Orchard Safeway

Nov 28, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm

bomb threat state patrol...

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

(Photo from Washington State Patrol)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police have been investigating a bomb threat at a Port Orchard Safeway since Tuesday morning.

KIRO 7 reports a bomb squad and SWAT units are on the scene near Sedgewick and Sidney Roads.

More news: Suspect arrested after shooting near Ballard High School

All the entrances to the Port Orchard Safeway store parking lot have been blocked off by police vehicles since around 7:30 a.m., according to someone at the scene but police have not confirmed the information.

State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

