State Patrol investigating bomb threat at Port Orchard Safeway

Police have been investigating a bomb threat at a Port Orchard Safeway since Tuesday morning.

KIRO 7 reports a bomb squad and SWAT units are on the scene near Sedgewick and Sidney Roads.

All the entrances to the Port Orchard Safeway store parking lot have been blocked off by police vehicles since around 7:30 a.m., according to someone at the scene but police have not confirmed the information.

State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

🚨#KitsapCounty: Police activity involving a bomb threat in the area of Sedgwick and Sidney. WSP Bomb and SWAT units are on scene. Please stay away from the area. Any further questions refer to Port Orchard PD. pic.twitter.com/1GvxFufPap — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) November 28, 2023

