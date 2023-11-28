Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small plane crashes into car on Minnesota roadway; pilot and driver suffer only minor injuries

Nov 28, 2023, 12:46 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — The pilot of a small airplane and a car’s driver both escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after the plane crashed into the car in suburban Minneapolis.

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on a county road in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Police said it appeared that the plane was approaching Crystal Airport when it experienced a mechanical problem and lost power. The pilot tried to make an emergency landing on the county road, striking power lines before reaching the ground and colliding with the car.

The 23-year-old pilot was alone in the single-engine plane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. The 32-year-old man driving on the roadway was alone in his vehicle and was taken to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the initial investigation.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-prison guard gets 3 years for failing to help sick inmate who later died

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former high-ranking guard at a federal prison in Virginia has been sentenced to three years in prison for failing to help an inmate who suffered a medical emergency and later died, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Michael Anderson, 52, was a lieutenant at a medium-security prison in Petersburg. He was […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker moved Tuesday to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House, calling it a necessary step if Republicans fail to take action in light of the recent ethics report that found Santos blatantly stole from his campaign and deceived donors. Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., […]

1 hour ago

A woman gathers possessions to take before a homeless encampment was cleaned up in San Francisco, T...

Associated Press

Cities crack down on homeless encampments. Advocates say that’s not the answer

Tossing tent poles, blankets and a duffel bag into a shopping cart and three wagons, Will Taylor spent a summer morning helping friends tear down what had been their home and that of about a dozen others. It wasn't the first time and wouldn't be the last.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Massachusetts unveils new strategy to help coastal communities cope with climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a new strategy Tuesday that she said will help the state’s 78 coastal communities work together to better cope with the challenges brought on by climate change. One element of the “ResilientCoasts” initiative is grouping distinct geographic regions that share similar landscape characteristics and face similar climate […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: Nov. 27 The Washington Post on a new border deal Republicans have one thing right about the border: The Biden administration’s strategy to keep asylum seekers from flocking to the United States is not working. Many, including us, had high hopes. But last fiscal year’s […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Child dies in fall from apartment building in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances that led to a child’s death in a fall from a downtown apartment building. Police have not confirmed the child’s name but say it was a boy under age 12. Capt. Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to […]

2 hours ago

Small plane crashes into car on Minnesota roadway; pilot and driver suffer only minor injuries