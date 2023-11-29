Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales

Nov 29, 2023, 8:21 AM

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Wednesday imposed a ...

FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The U.S. on Wednesday imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network for the benefit of the Iranian military. The Treasury Department sanctions impact firms and people spanning from Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday said it imposed a new round of sanctions on a group of 20 people and firms allegedly involved in a financial facilitation network for the benefit of the Iranian military.

The Treasury Department sanctions impact firms and people spanning Hong Kong to the United Arab Emirates.

Included in the sanctions package are employees, brokers and purchasers from Iranian firm Sepehr Energy, which is also subject to sanctions.

The U.S. alleges that Sepehr acts as a front company for the Iranian government’s oil sales, which “fund its destabilizing regional activities and support of multiple regional proxy groups,” including Hamas and Hezbollah, according to a Treasury statement.

A representative from Sepehr Energy did not respond to an Associated Press request for comment.

The sanctions block access to U.S. property and bank accounts and prevent the targeted people and companies from doing business with Americans.

Iran engages in “illicit finance schemes to generate funds to fan conflict and spread terror throughout the region,” said Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.

“The United States remains committed to exposing elements of the Iranian military and its complicit partners abroad to disrupt this critical source of funds,” he said.

The White House has said it has yet to uncover information that Iran, the principal financial and military sponsor of Hamas, was directly involved in the multipronged operation against Israel on Oct. 7.

However, the U.S. has conducted strikes over the last several weeks against Iranian-tied weapons depots in Syria to retaliate for dozens of rocket and drone attacks that militant groups have launched since Oct. 7 against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

National News

Associated Press

Arizona officials who refused to canvass election results indicted by grand jury

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural Arizona county who delayed canvassing the 2022 general election results have been criminally charged, the state’s top prosecutor said Wednesday. A grand jury in Maricopa County Superior Court has indicted Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby on one count each of conspiracy and interference of an […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to...

Associated Press

Lawmakers can ‘vote their conscience’ on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson expressed reservations Wednesday about expelling Rep. George Santos from the House this week, but said he and other GOP leaders will not push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. “We’re going to allow people to vote their conscience,” Johnson said. Santos has survived two previous […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen, a U.S. official said Wednesday, in the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The official said according to initial reports, USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, deemed the drone — an Iranian-made […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury to decide whether officer fatally shooting handcuffed man was justified

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland jury will decide in the coming weeks whether a Prince George’s County police officer broke the law when he shot and killed a handcuffed man in 2020. A trial began Tuesday for Michael Owen Jr., who had served on the police force for 10 years when he became […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history, officials said Wednesday. The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver program covers more than 80 people. It also creates a fund that the public […]

3 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....

Associated Press

Amazon launches Q, a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence

The tech giant said Tuesday it will launch Q — a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence.

3 hours ago

US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales