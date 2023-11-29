‘A bit like cloud city from Star Wars’: Freezing fog returns to Western Washington

Freezing fog has returned to Western Washington Wednesday, with drivers being warned to plan for low visibility and slick spots on roads.

Fog will be most dense in the South Seattle area south toward Tacoma and Olympia with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. And if you do see fog, assume the roads will be icy.

This fog will lift late in the morning into the afternoon, but high clouds will increase later on in the day. It should be party to mostly cloudy with cool daytime highs in the low to mid-40s.

If you’re driving, be sure to slow down and leave plenty of following space between you and the nearest car.

Freezing fog and slick conditions led to major backups in the West Hill area on Tuesday morning, so plan accordingly for your commute today.

As for the view from above the ground, the National Weather Service described it as “a bit like cloud city from Star Wars.”

Quite the view of the downtown skyline from the needle this morning…a bit like cloud city from Star Wars? #wawx pic.twitter.com/7lfeX9M7OS — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 29, 2023