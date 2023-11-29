Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

FBI: Man wearing Captain America backpack stole items from senators’ desks during Capitol riot

Nov 29, 2023, 12:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Virginia man was arrested Wednesday on charges that he stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a Captain America backpack and stole items from senators’ desks on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, court records show.

Ryan Joseph Orlando took a pen from the desk of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and a drink coaster from the desk of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.

Orlando, 28, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested in his hometown on charges including theft of government property, disorderly conduct and unauthorized entry on the floor of a House of Congress, an arrest warrant says.

Online court records didn’t immediately list an attorney for Orlando.

Surveillance video captured Orlando entering the Capitol through a fire door on the west side of the building. He was wearing a black mask and a round Captain America-themed backpack and appeared to be recording video on his phone as he walked around the Capitol.

Orlando and other rioters entered the Senate chamber around 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, after senators evacuated the floor. C-SPAN footage shows Orlando rifling through and possibly photographing documents from senators’ desks, including one belonging to then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky.

C-SPAN video also captured Orlando remove a pen from Collins’ desk and stick it in his pocket and take a white coaster from Manchin’s desk before police led him out of the chamber, the FBI affidavit says. Police also removed him from the building, but he reentered the Capitol through a broken window and remained inside for several more minutes, according to the affidavit.

Approximately 1,200 people have been charged with 22 years.

National News

Associated Press

Arizona officials who refused to canvass election results indicted by grand jury

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in a rural Arizona county who delayed canvassing the 2022 general election results have been criminally charged, the state’s top prosecutor said Wednesday. A grand jury in Maricopa County Superior Court has indicted Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby on one count each of conspiracy and interference of an […]

35 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., watches as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., to...

Associated Press

Lawmakers can ‘vote their conscience’ on expelling Santos, House speaker says, but he has concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson expressed reservations Wednesday about expelling Rep. George Santos from the House this week, but said he and other GOP leaders will not push colleagues to oppose removing the New York Republican from office. “We’re going to allow people to vote their conscience,” Johnson said. Santos has survived two previous […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen, official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy warship sailing near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait shot down a drone launched from Yemen, a U.S. official said Wednesday, in the latest in a string of threats from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. The official said according to initial reports, USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, deemed the drone — an Iranian-made […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury to decide whether officer fatally shooting handcuffed man was justified

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland jury will decide in the coming weeks whether a Prince George’s County police officer broke the law when he shot and killed a handcuffed man in 2020. A trial began Tuesday for Michael Owen Jr., who had served on the police force for 10 years when he became […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history, officials said Wednesday. The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver program covers more than 80 people. It also creates a fund that the public […]

3 hours ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York....

Associated Press

Amazon launches Q, a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence

The tech giant said Tuesday it will launch Q — a business chatbot powered by generative artificial intelligence.

4 hours ago

FBI: Man wearing Captain America backpack stole items from senators’ desks during Capitol riot