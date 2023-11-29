Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Police scrambling for answers after two fatal shootings in Auburn 10 hours apart

Nov 29, 2023, 2:34 PM

auburn fatal shootings...

Auburn Police (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Police in Auburn are looking for information on two fatal shootings that happened less than 10 hours apart.

The first shooting happened at 4 p.m. Tuesday. A man in his 20s was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a white Honda in the 200 block of I Street NE. Police remain unsure on what led to the shooting and, so far, they have very little information to work with.

More on crime in Auburn: Auburn Police search for suspect in overnight shooting that left one woman dead

“Right now, we don’t have any suspect description, but we are reviewing camera footage from the area,” Kolby Crossley, the Public Information Officer with Auburn Police, told KIRO Newsradio.

About nine hours later, following a dispute, two women were sitting in a truck at the Chevron station on Harvey Road in Auburn. The suspect approached the passenger side window and shot the woman in her 30s in the passenger’s seat.

“When the suspect approached the passenger side of that vehicle drove off and ended up on 15th Street after shots were fired,” Crossley said.

Police don’t know what led to the shooting, but a second woman who was in the car at the time is cooperating with police, as of this reporting.

More from James Lynch: Tacoma businesses give back by reimbursing families’ Thanksgiving dinners

“We don’t know if these people knew each other,” Crossley said. “There was some sort of dispute that happened before the shots were fired.”

Anyone with information about either shooting should call the Auburn Tipline at 253-288-7403 or 911.

