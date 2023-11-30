Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: World shares mostly higher ahead of US price update, OPEC+ meeting

Nov 29, 2023, 11:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer inflation and a meeting of oil producers in Vienna.

U.S. futures rose and oil prices also advanced.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% higher to 16,189.89 and the CAC 40 in Paris also gained 0.1% to 7,277.03. Britain’s FTSE 100 picked up 0.3% to 7,448.08. The future for the S&P 500 rose 0.1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%.

Later Thursday, the U.S. government is due to release its October data on the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Economists expect that measure to continue easing, as it has been since the middle of 2022. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady when it meets in December and to eventually begin paring rates down if inflation remains under control.

The prospect of a potential easing of interest rates has relaxed upward pressure on the U.S. dollar, allowing currencies like the Japanese yen to gain. That could relieve inflationary pressures that have cast the Bank of Japan’s longstanding lax monetary policy into question.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% on Thursday to 33,486.89.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 0.2% at 17,030.49. The Shanghai Composite index added 0.3% to 3,029.67.

An official survey of Chinese factory managers showed manufacturing activity slowed in November, indicating further weakness in the world’s second-largest economy despite recent signs of improvement.

“The latest surveys suggest that the economy continued to lose steam in November. However, they may be overstating the extent of slowdown due to sentiment effects,” Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.6% to 2,535.29. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.7% to 7,087.30. In Bangkok, the SET fell 0.7%. India’s Sensex gained 0.2% and Taiwan’s Taiex picked up 0.4%.

The members of OPEC+, whose oil income props up their economies, were trying to forge a consensus on production cuts after postponing a meeting originally set for Sunday.

U.S. benchmark crude oil climbed 68 cents to $78.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.45 on Wednesday to $77.86 a barrel.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 74 cents to $83.61 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower and the Dow industrials gained just 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.2% to 14,258.49.

The day brought encouraging news that the U.S. economy grew at a brisk 5.2% annual pace from July through September, an upgrade from the earlier estimate of 4.9%. Consumer spending, the lifeblood of the economy, rose at a 3.6% annual rate from July through September. That’s still healthy, but a downgrade from the previous estimate of 4%.

Treasury yields fell, taking more pressure off of stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 4.29% from 4.33%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury fell sharply to 4.66% from 4.75%.

In currency dealings, the dollar rose to 147.49 Japanese yen from 147.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.0926 from $1.0971.

World

Associated Press

Japan plans to suspend its own Osprey flights after a fatal US Air Force crash of the aircraft

TOKYO (AP) — Japan plans to suspend its own Osprey flights after a U.S. Air Force Osprey based in Japan crashed into waters off the southern coast during a training mission, officials said Thursday. Tokyo has also asked the U.S. military to stop all Ospreys operating in Japan except for those searching for victims of […]

8 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One in Norfolk,...

Associated Press

Residents in St. Croix sue government over water contaminated with lead and copper

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A group of residents have sued a public utility company in the U.S. Virgin Islands after authorities there reported finding high levels of lead and copper in the tap water on St. Croix. The report caused panic and forced tens of thousands to rely on bottled water. The class-action […]

15 hours ago

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS LOCATION: An elderly person is helped in a mini-bus transporting Israel...

Associated Press

Last planned release of hostages begins, as mediators aim to extend Israel-Hamas truce

International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel’s air and ground offensive. The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day.

15 hours ago

Associated Press

US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead

TOKYO (AP) — A crew member who was recovered from the ocean after a U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed Wednesday off southern Japan has been pronounced dead, coast guard officials said. The cause of the crash and the status of the seven others on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares mostly higher ahead of US price update, OPEC+ meeting

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer inflation and a meeting of oil producers in Vienna. Benchmarks rose in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai. They fell in Seoul and Bangkok. U.S. futures rose while oil prices slipped. Later Thursday, the U.S. government is due to release […]

1 day ago

FILE- People watch rescue and relief operations at the site of an under-construction road tunnel th...

Associated Press

Indian rescuers reach 41 workers trapped in a collapsed tunnel for 17 days, start pulling them out

UTTARKASHI, India (AP) — Cheers and jubilation erupted as rescuers in India on Tuesday reached 41 construction workers who were trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel for over two weeks in the country’s north and started pulling them out, officials said. After less than an hour, Kirti Panwar, a government spokesperson, said 34 workers had […]

2 days ago

Stock market today: World shares mostly higher ahead of US price update, OPEC+ meeting