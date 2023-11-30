Enter to Win a Trip to Beautiful Victoria B.C.!

Close
Nov 30, 2023, 7:46 AM | Updated: 7:47 am

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to beautiful Victoria B.C. on the fast Clipper ferry provided by Clipper Vacations! The quick 2-hour and 45 minute ferry ride departs from Pier 69 in Seattle and arrives in Belleville Terminal in downtown Victoria, BC’s Inner Harbor. If you’re looking to kick off your holiday with the sea breeze and breathtaking scenery, then this is the chance you’ve been looking for!

Enter below starting Monday, December 4th, 2023 through Sunday December 4th, 2023. Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have proper documentation to enter Canada. Learn more about travel to Canada with Clipper Vacations here.

Prize is a voucher for two standby tickets to Victoria BC with Clipper Vacations.

 

 

