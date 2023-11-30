Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspect in custody after 2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

Nov 30, 2023, 8:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers were killed Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did,” Wolfson said.

Las Vegas police are investigating the collision and expected to release more information later Thursday at a news conference.

According to police, the two Highway Patrol officers were “conducting a motorist assist” early Thursday on Interstate 15 when they were struck.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was “profoundly saddened” by the troopers’ deaths.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of Nevada’s busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the deaths.

The I-15 is where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect’s car.

National News

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court: Law enforcement isn’t required to withhold victims’ names

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement agencies began refusing to publicly release crime victims’ names after voters passed a victims’ rights constitutional amendment, but the state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday they weren’t required to do so. Legally, the name of a crime victim doesn’t have to be withheld from the public, the court […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta sues the FTC claiming ‘unconstitutional authority’ in child privacy case

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The parent company of Instagram and Facebook has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to stop the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement with the company that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in […]

1 hour ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Associated Press

Ferry operators around the country to receive $200M in federal grants to modernize fleets

The Biden administration will issue $200 million in grants to modernize the country's ferry systems, officials announced Thursday.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Drivers would pay $15 to enter busiest part of NYC under plan to raise funds for mass transit

NEW YORK (AP) — Most drivers would pay $15 to enter Manhattan’s central business district under a plan released by New York officials Thursday. The congestion pricing plan, which neighboring New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over, will be the first such program in the United States if it is approved by transportation officials early […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Collective bargaining ban in Wisconsin under attack by unions after Supreme Court majority flips

Seven unions representing teachers and other public workers in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to end the state’s near-total ban on collective bargaining for most public employees. The 2011 law, known as Act 10, has withstood numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years and was the signature legislative achievement of former Republican Gov. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Entertainment consultant targeted by shooter who had been stalking his friend, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile entertainment marketing consultant was targeted by a woman who had been stalking one of his friends before she fatally shot him after her forcing her way inside his Los Angeles home, prosecutors said Thursday. This week’s slaying of Michael Latt sent shockwaves through Hollywood as the suspect faces charges […]

2 hours ago

Suspect in custody after 2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway