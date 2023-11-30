Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex of man charged with shooting Palestinian students had police remove his gun from her home in 2013

Nov 30, 2023, 11:38 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


An ex-girlfriend of the man charged with shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont asked police 10 years ago to remove his gun from her home after she said the couple had split up and she did not feel safe returning it herself, according to police.

The Syracuse, New York, woman told police on Aug. 1, 2013, that she wanted to turn in the shotgun of her ex-boyfriend Jason Eaton, saying she had recently ended the relationship and didn’t want the gun in her home, Lt. Matthew Malinowski of the Syracuse police wrote in a email to The Associated Press on Thursday, summarizing the report. NBC News first reported on the incident.

The woman said she had a history of domestic violence with Eaton and didn’t want any contact with him and that he did not currently live with her. She turned over the DeerSlayer 20-gauge shotgun, which was logged into evidence, Malinowski said.

Eaton’s publicly appointed attorneys did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

In 2019, another ex-girlfriend of Eaton’s called police in Dewitt, New York, a town near Syracuse, saying she had received numerous text messages, emails and phone calls that were sexual in nature but not threatening from him and that he had driven by her home, according to a police report.

She said she didn’t want to press charges but just wanted police to tell him to stop contacting her, the report states. Eaton said he was under the impression that the woman still wanted to see him and when the officer told him that she wanted absolutely no contact he said he understood, according to police.

Eaton had moved to Vermont this summer from Syracuse, according to Burlington, Vermont, police.

The 48-year-old was arrested Sunday at his Burlington apartment on three counts of attempted murder. Authorities say he shot and seriously wounded Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad in Burlington on Saturday evening as they were walking in his neighborhood near the University of Vermont. The 20-year-old students had been spending Thanksgiving break with Abdalhamid’s uncle who lives nearby.

The students were conversing in a mix of English and Arabic and two of them were also wearing black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves when they were shot, police said.

Authorities are investigating Saturday’s shooting to determine whether it constitutes a hate crime. Threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities have increased across the U.S. since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

Eaton pleaded not guilty on Monday and is being held without bail. His name appeared in 37 Syracuse police reports from 2007 until 2021, but never as a suspect, said Malinowski. The cases ranged from domestic violence to larceny, and Eaton was listed as either a victim or the person filing the complaint in 21 of the reports, Malinowski said.

_____

Rathke reported from Marshfield, Vermont. Associated Press reporter Michael Casey contributed from Boston.

National News

Associated Press

Florida Supreme Court: Law enforcement isn’t required to withhold victims’ names

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida law enforcement agencies began refusing to publicly release crime victims’ names after voters passed a victims’ rights constitutional amendment, but the state Supreme Court ruled on Thursday they weren’t required to do so. Legally, the name of a crime victim doesn’t have to be withheld from the public, the court […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta sues the FTC claiming ‘unconstitutional authority’ in child privacy case

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The parent company of Instagram and Facebook has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to stop the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement with the company that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in […]

1 hour ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Associated Press

Ferry operators around the country to receive $200M in federal grants to modernize fleets

The Biden administration will issue $200 million in grants to modernize the country's ferry systems, officials announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Drivers would pay $15 to enter busiest part of NYC under plan to raise funds for mass transit

NEW YORK (AP) — Most drivers would pay $15 to enter Manhattan’s central business district under a plan released by New York officials Thursday. The congestion pricing plan, which neighboring New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over, will be the first such program in the United States if it is approved by transportation officials early […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Collective bargaining ban in Wisconsin under attack by unions after Supreme Court majority flips

Seven unions representing teachers and other public workers in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to end the state’s near-total ban on collective bargaining for most public employees. The 2011 law, known as Act 10, has withstood numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years and was the signature legislative achievement of former Republican Gov. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Entertainment consultant targeted by shooter who had been stalking his friend, prosecutors say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile entertainment marketing consultant was targeted by a woman who had been stalking one of his friends before she fatally shot him after her forcing her way inside his Los Angeles home, prosecutors said Thursday. This week’s slaying of Michael Latt sent shockwaves through Hollywood as the suspect faces charges […]

2 hours ago

Ex of man charged with shooting Palestinian students had police remove his gun from her home in 2013