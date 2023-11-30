Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Entertainment consultant targeted by shooter who had been stalking his friend, prosecutors say

Nov 30, 2023, 12:56 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A high-profile entertainment marketing consultant was targeted by a woman who had been stalking one of his friends before she fatally shot him after her forcing her way inside his Los Angeles home, prosecutors said Thursday.

This week’s slaying of Michael Latt sent shockwaves through Hollywood as the suspect faces charges of murder and burglary. Latt, 33, had worked on projects with filmmakers including Ryan Coogler and Ava DuVernay, as well as rap artist Common.

He was pronounced dead Monday in the hospital. Prosecutors allege that Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, knocked on his home’s door and forced herself inside once it was open.

She had sought out Latt’s home “after she targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday. She allegedly fired at him with a semi-automatic handgun.

Authorities haven’t named the woman but said she was not inside Latt’s home when he was shot.

Michl’s arraignment has been continued to Dec. 15, so she has not yet entered a plea, and prosecutors are seeking $3 million bail. If convicted, she could face a sentence of life in prison. The district attorney’s office did not immediately say whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Online court records do not show defendants’ attorneys and a representative for the public defender’s office did not immediately have information about whether a public defender was assigned to Michl’s case.

Detectives seized Michl’s vehicle, which she had been living in, as evidence. She stayed at the scene and was taken into custody. Officials have not released details about the alleged stalking.

Latt’s marketing firm, Lead with Love, focused on social impact, and he was inspired to start the business after working on Ryan Coogler’s film “Fruitvale Station,” about the 2009 fatal police shooting of Oscar Grant in Oakland, California, that starred Michael B. Jordan, and wanted to direct his efforts toward social justice movements.

He was born into a show business family: His mother, Michelle Satter, is one of the founding directors of the Sundance Institute’s artists programs, where she has helped filmmakers such as Coogler and Quentin Tarantino early in their careers. His father, David Latt, is a film producer, and his brother is an agent.

Latt had also worked at the Sundance Institute, which issued a statement on behalf of his family.

“He dedicated his career to serving others, employing storytelling, art, and various mediums to create enduring change and galvanizing communities with hope, love, and inspiration,” the statement said. “Michael will never be forgotten and his legacy and work will carry on through his family, his friends, and his colleagues.”

Latt also worked with Common, on the Oscars campaign for the song “Letter to the Free,” and with filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Together, they launched a concert prison tour and helped developed Common’s nonprofit Imagine Justice.

“The moment I realized that I could use my skill set for social good, I decided to dedicate the rest of my career to helping others, empowering storytellers of color, and fighting injustice wherever it stands,” Latt told Forbes in 2019. “Through stories and art, we can showcase incarcerated and formerly incarcerated men and women’s humanity, shine a light on injustices in the system and shift the narrative about how we talk about the issues.”

___

Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed.

National News

Associated Press

Facebook parent Meta sues the FTC claiming ‘unconstitutional authority’ in child privacy case

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The parent company of Instagram and Facebook has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to stop the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement with the company that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in […]

31 minutes ago

WA ferries summer reservations...

Associated Press

Ferry operators around the country to receive $200M in federal grants to modernize fleets

The Biden administration will issue $200 million in grants to modernize the country's ferry systems, officials announced Thursday.

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Drivers would pay $15 to enter busiest part of NYC under plan to raise funds for mass transit

NEW YORK (AP) — Most drivers would pay $15 to enter Manhattan’s central business district under a plan released by New York officials Thursday. The congestion pricing plan, which neighboring New Jersey has filed a lawsuit over, will be the first such program in the United States if it is approved by transportation officials early […]

47 minutes ago

Associated Press

Collective bargaining ban in Wisconsin under attack by unions after Supreme Court majority flips

Seven unions representing teachers and other public workers in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to end the state’s near-total ban on collective bargaining for most public employees. The 2011 law, known as Act 10, has withstood numerous legal challenges over the past dozen years and was the signature legislative achievement of former Republican Gov. […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

Influential Detroit pastor the Rev. Charles Gilchrist Adams dies at age 86

DETROIT (AP) — Influential longtime Detroit pastor the Rev. Charles Gilchrist Adams has died following an illness. He was 86. Adams died Wednesday following a bout with pneumonia, his sister, Edith Clifton, told The Detroit News on Thursday. Adams spent a half-century as pastor of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church before retiring in 2019. He had […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former ambassador and Republican politician sues to block Tennessee voting law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Ambassador to Poland and longtime Tennessee Republican politician Victor Ashe sued state election officials on Wednesday over a law he claims is so vague that he could be prosecuted for voting in a Republican primary. The 1972 state law requiring primary voters to be “bona fide” party members or “declare […]

2 hours ago

Entertainment consultant targeted by shooter who had been stalking his friend, prosecutors say