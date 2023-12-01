I-90 reopens in North Bend after 30 semis spin-out

Eastbound I-90 was temporarily closed for nearly two and a half hours Friday morning after 30 semi-trucks spun out, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

WSDOT announced the closure around 7:45 a.m. saying the road was closed at milepost 34 through the pass.

According to Washington State Trooper Rick Johnson, 30 semis had to pull off to the side of the road to chain up after “multiple collisions” were blocking the roadway.

Just after 9 a.m., I-90 reopened to traffic.

Chains are required for drivers traveling eastbound, and traction tires are required for drivers traveling westbound.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at North Bend (milepost 34) to clear out approx. 30 spun out semi trucks that did not chain up. We are working closely with @wspd2pio No estimated reopening. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 1, 2023