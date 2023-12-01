In the past several months, a gas station in the 7200 block of Sand Point Way Northeast has been a victim of multiple robberies and other crimes, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Throughout the stretch of robberies, the suspects allegedly committed various crimes including harassing, assaulting and threatening the store’s employees with a gun when robbing the business, stealing both cash and products.

But on Nov. 30 at approximately 5 a.m., SPD’s robbery detectives were able to develop probable cause and arrested the suspects. They were found on the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue NE. A warrant was served at the residence that resulted in the arrest of the suspects. The recovery of evidence linked the suspects to several cases, according to SPD.

Both suspects were arrested for two counts of robbery alongside an additional charge of taking a motor vehicle without permission. The 19-year-old male suspect was booked into King County Jail while the 14-year-old male suspect was booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center. Police identified two others at the location, a 15-year-old male and a 13-year-old female, for their outstanding warrants and booked them accordingly.

