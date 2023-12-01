Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas

Dec 1, 2023, 10:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, the day before the school’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game.

Police were notified just after 6:30 a.m. of the dead animal on the lawn of FarmHouse fraternity, according to Stillwater police Officer TJ Low.

The carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open, according to the campus newspaper, The O’Colly.

“It’s a very cruel crime to be committed, especially right before the Big 12 Championship,” Low told The Oklahoman. “Nothing is worth doing that kind of crap.”

The fraternity, which was founded in 1905 by agriculture students, said in a statement that it was working with police in its investigation.

“We’re just as sickened and surprised by this incident as our peers on campus,” according to the statement posted on social media. “It is disheartening to see the disregard for proper animal welfare displayed by this situation.”

The fraternity’s national organization, FarmHouse Fraternity, said it is aware of the situation and is cooperating with police and the university investigations.

“FarmHouse has zero tolerance for animal abuse, property defacement or any conduct that violates state and/or local law,” the organization said.

Oklahoma State University said in a statement that it “is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty … at an off-campus location near a fraternity house.”

The university said both Stillwater police and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct are investigating and that “appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.”

