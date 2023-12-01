Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Dec 1, 2023, 3:39 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Ron Dermer, Israeli minister of strategic affairs; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Kirby; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Allyson Felix, Olympic gold medalist and Black maternal health advocate.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kirby; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Govs. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

National News

Associated Press

Movie armorer in ‘Rust’ fatal shooting pleads not guilty to unrelated gun charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The weapons supervisor on the film set where Alec Baldwin shot and killed a cinematographer in 2021 waived her arraignment in a separate case, pleading not guilty to a charge of carrying a gun into a Santa Fe bar. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had been set to appear in court next week […]

7 minutes ago

Associated Press

UN ends political mission in Sudan, where world hasn’t been able to stop bloodshed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council voted Friday to end its political mission of a few hundred people dedicated to ending the civil war in Sudan. Russia abstained from the unanimous vote to end UNITAMS, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan. The United States’ and United Kingdom’s ambassadors expressed […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Appeals court takes DeSantis’ side in challenge to a map that helped unseat a Black congressman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature didn’t violate the state constitution when it approved congressional maps pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that helped the GOP replace a Black Democratic representative with a white conservative, an appeals court ruled Friday. The 1st District Court of Appeal reversed a lower court’s ruling that the map […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Rioters walk on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Donald Tr...

Associated Press

Klete Keller, Olympic gold medalist swimmer, gets 6 months in home detention for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller, who threw his USA team jacket in a trash can after he stormed the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Friday to six months of home detention for joining the mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the seat of American democracy. At 6-foot-6, Keller towered over police […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Court pauses federal policy allowing abortion clinic operators to get grants — but only in Ohio

A federal appeals court has paused enforcement of a federal government regulation that allows abortion providers to receive federal family planning money — but only in Ohio, where state health officials said the policy took money away from them. Since 1981, federal policy has changed several times regarding whether programs receiving family planning funds can […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A protester was in critical condition Friday after setting themself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, authorities said. A security guard who tried to intervene was also injured. A Palestinian flag found at the scene was part of the protest, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at a news conference. […]

2 hours ago

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows