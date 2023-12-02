Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza during a diplomatic blitz in Dubai with Arab leaders

Dec 2, 2023, 11:28 AM

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Du...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the COP28 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris engaged in a speed round of diplomatic talks with Arab leaders on Saturday where she focused on shaping the outlook for a post-conflict Gaza while calling on Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians from the “devastating” bombardment.

She made a hastily planned trip to the United Arab Emirates as the top American representative at the U.N. climate conference but the Israel-Hamas war was a main objective of her visit. She met with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan and spoke by phone with Qatar’s emir.

Her efforts to focus on what Gaza will look like once the fighting ends played out against the backdrop of an overpowering attack that Israel has unleashed on the crowded southern area of the territory since fighting resumed Friday morning after a weeklong truce.

“As Israel defends itself, it matters how. The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected,” Harris said after her meetings. “Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.’’

She added that as Israel “pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

Dubai is the first Arab nation to host an annual U.N. environmental gathering where world leaders discuss ways to best slow the effects of climate change. Harris said she had “productive” talks on the summit sidelines with Middle Eastern leaders.

She said she and President Joe Biden have repeatedly noted the brutality of the Hamas attack against Israel on Oct. 7 that triggered the war, while also hailing a recent pause in fighting to enable the release of more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas.

The vice president said that, at some point, the fighting will draw to an end and a plan must be ready for what comes next.

Since the pause in fighting ended, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, Israeli strikes on houses and buildings have killed more than 200 Palestinians.

“There is a mutual desire to figure out how we are going to figure out and approach ‘the day after’ in ways that bring stability and peace to this region,” Harris said, referring to a time when fighting in Gaza subsidies.

Harris spent just one day at the conference and her Saturday schedule was so packed that the vice president wasn’t in the cavernous, IMAX-style conference room when her name was called to participate in a session with other leaders on the best ways to make a just and orderly transition to cleaner energy.

Her chair sat empty on stage until her name was called again near the end of the meeting, when she was the only panelist who hadn’t spoken. Harris swept into the room and gave her speech, declaring that the U.S. planned to join 90-plus nations aiming to double their energy efficiency and triple renewable energy production by 2030.

When she was done, she dashed off the stage and was nearly out of the room when the moderator asked participants to pose for a photo. That prompted Harris to move quickly back for the picture.

Then she swept briskly through the hallway to a waiting motorcade to take her nearby for meetings with Arab leaders. Harris wouldn’t disclose the details of her conversations with Qatar’s emir about the potential for future pauses in fighting to secure the release of additional hostages. But she said the U.S. wants to see the release of all hostages.

The vice president said she also talked with Arab leaders about three key elements for a post-conflict Gaza: reconstruction, security and governance. She said she stressed that it will be up to the region’s key nations, as well as other nations and organizations, to “dedicate significant resources” to rebuilding hospitals and housing. Electricity and clean water must be available, while bakeries must be able to reopen, she said.

Harris said Palestinian Authority security forces “must be strengthened to eventually assume security responsibilities in Gaza” while stressing that terrorists cannot be allowed to continue to threaten Israel as a condition for security.

Lastly, Harris said the Palestinian Authority in control of the West Bank should also govern in Gaza to achieve a lasting peace, echoing similar sentiments to those of Biden.

“The Palestinian Authority must be revitalized, driven by the will of the Palestinian people,” the vice president said, adding that it would “allow them to benefit from the rule of law and a transparent responsive government.”

__

Associated Press writer Josh Boak in Washington contributed to this report.

Politics

Associated Press

Search for military personnel continues after Osprey crash off coast of southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A search continued Saturday for seven missing military personnel following the crash of an Osprey off the coast of southern Japan, and a body pulled from the ocean was formally identified. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was formally identified by the the Air Force Special Operations Command on […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

Group of swing state Muslims vows to ditch Biden in 2024 over his war stance

CHICAGO (AP) — Muslim community leaders from several swing states pledged to withdraw support for U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday at a conference in suburban Detroit, citing his refusal to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Democrats in Michigan have warned the White House that Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war could cost him […]

3 hours ago

AES Indiana Petersburg Generating Station, a coal-fired power plant, operates in Petersburg, Ind., ...

Associated Press

US joins in other nations in swearing off coal power to clean the climate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States committed Saturday to the idea of phasing out coal power plants, joining 56 other nations in kicking the coal habit that’s a huge factor in global warming. U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry announced that the U.S. was joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which means the […]

13 hours ago

FILE - White House climate adviser Ali Zaidi attends a speech by President Joe Biden about supply c...

Associated Press

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting US oil and gas industry for global warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Saturday issued a final rule aimed at reducing methane emissions, targeting the U.S. oil and natural gas industry for its role in global warming as President Joe Biden seeks to advance his climate legacy. The Environmental Protection Agency said the new rule will sharply reduce methane and other […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump and DeSantis will hold dueling campaign events in Iowa with the caucuses just six weeks away

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis plans on Saturday to complete his campaign promise to visit each of Iowa’s 99 counties, a timeworn tactic for presidential candidates hoping to make their mark in the leadoff state over months mingling with voters at the state’s diners, cookouts and Pizza Ranches. But the Florida governor’s moment, […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of office t...

Associated Press

Justice Sandra Day O’Connor paved a path for women on the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — One fall day in 2010, retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor slipped into the courtroom where she worked for nearly 25 years to take in an “amazing” sight. The first — and for 12 years, the only — woman on the high court saw three women in black robes among the […]

17 hours ago

Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza during a diplomatic blitz in Dubai with Arab leaders