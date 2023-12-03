Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing Thurston County couple

Deputies have uncovered bodies off Stedman Road Southeast, on JBLM property, that the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office believes are a missing Thurston County couple.

The bodies were found less than one mile from their property by people who were 4-wheeling through the area. The suspected murderer had been living on that property as a tenant.

Officials suspect that the couple was kidnapped and killed.

“Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the discovery, and sadly we believe Davido and Karen Koep have been located based on the preliminary investigation,” said a spokesperson.

We’re told detectives are working with federal authorities to determine how to move forward since the bodies were found on federal property.

A spokesperson said there is no cause of death but detectives believed there was a shooting involved due to shell case findings.

If you have any information that might help law enforcement solve the couple’s murder you are asked to email detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.