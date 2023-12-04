Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WSDOT reminds drivers to respect street closures ahead of predicted urban flooding

Dec 4, 2023, 7:36 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Washington State Department of Transportation made a post on social media Sunday to remind drivers of how important it is to respect road closures.

“Even if there is not a Road Closed sign, don’t drive through water over the roadway if you can’t see the road beneath,” said a spokesperson. “There’s likely a hazard on the other side that we’re trying to help you avoid.”

The reminder comes after crews announced plans to close certain roadways due to flooding they expect within the next few days.

For constant updates, follow @NWSSeattle for weather information.

MyNorthwest News

Fast food workers...

Lisa Brooks

Renton minimum wage workers may soon be getting pay hike

Minimum wage workers in Renton are much closer to getting a raise.

6 minutes ago

mukilteo elementary fire...

L.B. Gilbert

Mukilteo elementary school damaged in fire, cancels classes

Crews are investigating how a fire started at a Mukilteo elementary school Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Image: An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from San Francisco International Airport in 2022 in San F...

Associated Press

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal with debt

The deal also includes $900 million in Hawaiian debt, which the airlines said brings the acquisition's total value to $1.9 billion.

2 hours ago

missing couple thurston...

L.B. Gilbert

Thurston County Deputies uncover bodies believed to be missing couple

The bodies of what appear to be a couple who went missing in mid-November have been found, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

2 hours ago

hamas...

Associated Press

Israel orders evacuations as it widens offensive but Palestinians are running out of places to go

Israel's military renewed calls Monday for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in recent weeks, as it widened its ground offensive and bombarded targets across the Gaza Strip.

3 hours ago

Holiday Magic...

Heather Bosch

Holiday Magic makes a difference for children in need

For decades, Treehouse and KIRO Newsradio have been committed to supporting thousands of kids in foster care in Washington state. That includes our “Holiday Magic” program, which started 35 years ago as an idea to make the holidays a little brighter. It began when Carrie Krueger was having lunch with her KIRO 7 colleagues. Krueger […]

3 hours ago

WSDOT reminds drivers to respect street closures ahead of predicted urban flooding