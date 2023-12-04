WSDOT reminds drivers to respect street closures ahead of predicted urban flooding

The Washington State Department of Transportation made a post on social media Sunday to remind drivers of how important it is to respect road closures.

“Even if there is not a Road Closed sign, don’t drive through water over the roadway if you can’t see the road beneath,” said a spokesperson. “There’s likely a hazard on the other side that we’re trying to help you avoid.”

The reminder comes after crews announced plans to close certain roadways due to flooding they expect within the next few days.

In advance of the atmospheric rivers moving through over the next few days, I recorded this PSA

If you encounter a Road Closure, don’t attempt to go around it. There’s likely a hazard on the other side that we’re trying to help you avoid.

