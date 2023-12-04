Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Former top Ohio utility regulator surrenders in $60 million bribery scheme linked to energy bill

Dec 4, 2023, 7:48 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s former top utility regulator surrendered Monday in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme related to a legislative bailout for two Ohio nuclear power plants that has already resulted in a 20-year prison sentence for a former state House speaker.

Sam Randazzo, former chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, self-surrendered at U.S. District Court in Cincinnati after being charged in an 11-count indictment that was returned on Nov. 29, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. He was scheduled for an initial appearance later in the day.

Randazzo, 74, resigned in November 2020 after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy revealed in security filings that it had paid him $4.3 million for his future help at the commission a month before Republican Gov. Mike DeWine nominated him as Ohio’s top utility regulator.

A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer.

The long-awaited indictment marks the latest development in what has been labeled the largest corruption case in Ohio history.

